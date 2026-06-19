Ghana: Bible Society of Ghana Launches 5-Year Environmental Initiative

The Bible Society of Ghana (BSG) has launched the Clean and Green Earth Durbar in Accra under the theme: 'Encouraging Local Action for Environmental Sustainability'.

The five-year environmental and public health initiative is expected to be implemented in schools in Accra.

As part of the programme, there was a tree planting to mark the programme.

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Speaking at the launch yesterday, Member of Parliament for Ododdodiodoo Constituency, Mr Alfred Nii Kotey Ashie said "Encouraging local action for environmental sustainability begins with recognising that environmental challenges affect everyone equally."

He said issues like flooding and poor sanitation did not discriminate by religion, status, or background, adding that teaching proper waste separation and encouraging responsible behaviour "helps build lifelong habits."

Mr Ashie noted that a lasting solutions to the perennial flooding in the the country required commitment from individuals and leaders alike.

"By protecting wetlands, enforcing regulations, and promoting tree planting, communities can secure a cleaner, safer future for generations to come," he stated.

A Senior Research Fellow at the Institute for Environment and Sanitation Studies at the University of Ghana, Dr Samuel Koranteng , on his part added that "Encouraging local action for environmental sustainability demands a critical examination of persistent challenges such as indiscriminate waste disposal, inadequate sanitation infrastructure, and ineffective enforcement of environmental regulations".

Mr Koranteng observed that rapid urban growth, poor drainage systems, and limited waste management services have significantly intensified flooding and heightened public health concerns.

He stated those issues required a deliberate shift in individual and community behaviour.

"Citizens must practice responsible waste disposal, honour sanitation obligations, and actively participate in clean-up initiatives while promoting recycling and environmental discipline," Mr Koranteng stated.

He stressed that lasting sustainability depends on joint action by government and citizens, supported by strict law enforcement, better waste and drainage systems, and continuous public education.