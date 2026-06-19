Africa: Merck Foundation, Tata Centre Train Health Workers in Oncology

Twenty-seven African countries, including Ghana, have benefited from specialised oncology training under a partnership between the Merck Foundation and the Tata Memorial Centre (TMC).

The initiative, which is aimed at strengthening cancer care and addressing the shortage of oncology specialists across the continent, has so far awarded 141 scholarships to doctors, nurses and other healthcare professionals.

The beneficiaries have been equipped with advanced skills in cancer prevention, diagnosis, treatment and management.

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Speaking at the opening of the 13th Merck Foundation Africa-Asia Luminary 2026, the Director of Tata Memorial Centre, Prof. Dr Sudeep Gupta, said the programme was making a significant contribution to improving access to quality and equitable cancer care, particularly in underserved communities.

He explained that the vision behind the partnership between the Merck Foundation, African governments and Tata Memorial Centre was to improve access to quality cancer care and address the shortage of trained healthcare professionals in cancer prevention, early diagnosis, treatment and management.

Prof. Gupta noted that modern cancer care required a multidisciplinary approach involving doctors, nurses, laboratory scientists, radiologists, pathologists and researchers working together to provide comprehensive treatment for patients.

He said the scholarship programme, which was launched in 2016, had provided specialised training in a wide range of oncology disciplines, including medical oncology, surgical oncology, radiation oncology, paediatric oncology, gynaecological oncology, interventional radiology, orthopaedic oncology, haematological cancers, pathology and palliative care.

In addition, the programme has trained healthcare professionals in oncology nursing, laboratory technology, radiation technology, advanced cytopathology and oncology research.

According to Prof. Gupta, the impact of the initiative went beyond training, as beneficiaries returned to their home countries to strengthen national health systems and improve cancer care services.

He stressed that the programme was not only about numbers but about improving lives, noting that access to better healthcare and treatment had transformed the lives of many patients.

Prof. Gupta described the collaboration as a successful model of international cooperation in healthcare capacity building and reaffirmed Tata Memorial Centre's commitment to supporting African countries to build sustainable oncology services.

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For her part, the Chief Executive Officer of the Merck Foundation, Dr Rasha Kelej, reaffirmed the foundation's commitment to strengthening healthcare capacity in Africa through specialist medical training and education.

She said the foundation would continue to collaborate with governments, healthcare institutions and development partners to build a network of highly skilled professionals capable of improving cancer care and health outcomes across the continent.

Dr Kelej noted that investing in healthcare professionals remained one of the most effective ways to improve access to quality healthcare and reduce the burden of diseases, including cancer, in Africa.