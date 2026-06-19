Ghana: Bsg to Distribute 50000 60th Anniversary Bibles to Jhss

The Bible Society of Ghana (BSG) has launched the distribution of its 60th Anniversary Bibles to Junior High Schools (JHSs) students across the country as part of efforts to promote access to the Scriptures and nurture moral values among the youth.

The initiative forms part of the society's programme to distribute 50,000 Bibles to students across the country over the next five-year period, particularly in underserved communities, to ensure that young people have access to the Word of God.

Speaking at the launch in Accra on Wednesday, the General Secretary of the Bible Society of Ghana, Very Reverend Dr John Kwesi Addo Jnr, said the project was inspired by findings from a survey conducted in selected public schools, which revealed that a significant number of JHS students did not own a Bible.

According to him, the situation highlighted the need to provide students with the Scriptures to complement their academic studies and help instil values such as integrity, honesty and good neighbourliness.

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Very Rev. Dr Addo Jnr urged the beneficiaries to read and live by the teachings of the Bible, stressing that the Word of God remained a vital tool for personal development and national transformation.

He explained that the distribution programme aligns with the society's mission of making the Bible available and affordable in order to transform lives and communities.

A Supreme Court Judge, Justice Ms Avril Lovelace-Johnson, encouraged students to cultivate the habit of reading, particularly the Bible, describing it as an essential tool for acquiring knowledge, building character and achieving success in life.

She said reading remained one of the most powerful habits a person could develop, as it broadened knowledge, improved communication skills and enhanced critical thinking and problem-solving abilities.

Justice Lovelace-Johnson also advised students to be selective in their reading choices and focus on materials that would positively shape their lives and future careers.

"The Bible teaches us what is right and wrong and helps us make wise decisions in life," she said, adding that regular study of God's Word strengthened faith and offered hope, encouragement and guidance.

She further urged students to take their studies seriously, noting that access to education was a privilege that many children around the world did not enjoy.

Justice Lovelace-Johnson also encouraged them to respect their parents and teachers, avoid negative influences and use their time wisely.

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She called on the students to pursue their dreams with determination and integrity, stressing that diligence and discipline were key to becoming successful professionals and future leaders.

The Chairman of the Bible Society of Ghana, Rt Rev. Dr Daniel Sylvanus Torto, described the Bible as the "compass for life" and urged students to make it their daily guide.

He explained that just as a compass helps a captain navigate safely to a destination, the Bible provides direction and guidance for life.

He expressed the hope that regular Bible reading would transform the students into responsible citizens, ethical leaders and faithful servants of God.