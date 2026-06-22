Sudan - Security Council Warns of Mass Atrocity Risk in El Obeid

The UN Security Council has expressed alarm over reports of substantial military reinforcements by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) around El Obeid in Sudan, warning of the risk of a potential ground offensive on the city.

In a statement on Saturday, Council members voiced concern over the imminent risk of mass atrocities and demanded that the RSF immediately halt its assault on El Obeid, capital of North Kordofan state.

The Council also expressed deep concern over continued violence across Sudan, where the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the RSF have been at war since mid-April 2023.

Violence worsening dire humanitarian crisis

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The statement pointed to reports of escalating fighting in the Kordofan states, warning that it risks worsening an already dire humanitarian situation.

Members called on all parties to immediately halt the fighting.

They reiterated that all parties must protect civilians and comply with international law, including international humanitarian law, as well as abide by commitments made under the Jeddah Declaration.

Leaders from the warring sides signed the agreement in the Saudi capital in May 2023, which upholds their obligations to facilitate the safe delivery of humanitarian aid and protect civilians, among other key measures.

Drone strikes, accountability and aid access

Council members also raised concern over reports of RSF drone strikes in El Obeid and an increase in drone attacks across Sudan by the parties to the conflict.

They called for all abuses and violations to be investigated and for those responsible to be held accountable.

The Council recalled that all parties must allow and facilitate safe and unhindered humanitarian access and allow safe passage for civilians, in line with international law.

The body urged all UN Member States to refrain from external interference that could fuel conflict and instability, support efforts towards durable peace, comply with international law and implement relevant Security Council resolutions, including resolution 2791 (2025).

The Council reaffirmed its commitment to the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of Sudan, and reiterated its rejection of any parallel governing authority in areas controlled by the RSF.