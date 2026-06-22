Ethiopia: Voting Turnout in 7th General Election Reflects Ethiopians' Commitment to Democracy, Peace and Development - President Taye

Addis Ababa — The voting process and voter turnout in Ethiopia's Seventh General Election have demonstrated the people's deep commitment to democracy, peace and development, President Taye Atske Selassie said.

Speaking at the ceremony held to announce the official results of the Seventh General Election today, the President stated that the massive public participation witnessed on election day reflected Ethiopians' strong belief in democratic governance and their aspiration for a prosperous future.

According to President Taye, voter turnout surpassed expectations, with participation reportedly exceeding 94 percent nationwide.

"The turnout witnessed during the election is a clear indication that Ethiopians believe in democracy, love their country and are determined to safeguard peace and development," he said.

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The President noted that the election results demonstrated the people's determination to advance their aspirations for a better future through democratic means.

He further stressed that peace remains the foundation of modern democracy, while elections serve as the legitimate language through which citizens express their political choices.

President Taye warned against attempts to pursue political power outside the electoral process, describing such efforts as a failed path.

He said the Seventh General Election has helped close that avenue by strengthening public confidence in democratic institutions and electoral competition.

According to him, the election has also contributed to establishing a new political culture in Ethiopia, one that places greater emphasis on peaceful political participation and constitutional processes.

The President further highlighted the exceptionally high level of public engagement, noting that the scale of participation marked a significant milestone in the country's democratic journey.

Describing the election as more than a political exercise, he said it provided an opportunity for Ethiopians to demonstrate their civic responsibility and collective national potential.

President Taye also underscored that every vote represents a sacred trust bestowed by citizens.

Political parties that received public support, he said, carry a responsibility to honor that trust by serving the people faithfully and advancing the country's development aspirations.