Ethiopia's Peaceful Seventh General Election Marks Major Democratic Progress, Says African Union

Addis Ababa — The peaceful and orderly conduct of Ethiopia's Seventh General Election represents a significant step forward in the country's democratic journey, African Union Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, Bankole Adeoye said.

The commissioner also reaffirmed the African Union's commitment to continuing its partnership with Ethiopia to further strengthen democratic institutions and support the consolidation of democracy in the country.

Speaking at the ceremony announcing the official results of Ethiopia's Seventh General Election, Adeoye commended Ethiopia's National Election Board and the government for what he described as a successful democratic process and a notable achievement in the country's democratic evolution.

He noted that the African Union's engagement is guided by its mandate to support member states in an objective, impartial, and independent manner as they strengthen democratic governance and institutions.

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Adeoye recalled that the African Union Election Observation Mission, led by former Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, was deployed to Ethiopia ahead of the June 1, 2026 election.

The mission mobilized more than 60 observers, including a strong representation of youth and women, in line with the principles of the AU Charter on Democracy, Elections and Governance.

Following the election, the AU Election Observation Mission released a preliminary statement on June 3, 2026, highlighting its initial findings and offering recommendations aimed at further enhancing Ethiopia's electoral processes.

The commissioner welcomed the constructive engagement between the AU mission and Ethiopia's National Election Board, stressing the Union's readiness to continue supporting the country's ongoing democratic consolidation efforts.

He further revealed that the AU Election Observation Mission will, in due course, issue a comprehensive final report providing an in-depth assessment of the entire electoral process and outlining recommendations for future improvements.

Reaffirming the African Union's support for Ethiopia's democratic trajectory, Adeoye emphasized the importance of inclusive participation by women and youth, respect for the free will of citizens, and adherence to fundamental democratic principles, including legitimacy, transparency, and accountability.

Concluding his remarks, the commissioner expressed the African Union's full solidarity with the people of Ethiopia and voiced confidence in the country's continued progress toward lasting peace, stability, democratic governance, and sustainable development.