Zimbabwean Economy Doing Very Well, Capable of Absorbing All Citizens Being Chased Out of South Africa - Says Mutsvangwa

THE Zimbabwean economy is doing very well and now able to absorb all its citizens who are being hounded out of South Africa for being there illegally, Zanu PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa has said.

Mutsvangwa, who was speaking to South African broadcaster Newzroom Afrika, said government was busy repatriating Zimbabweans who want out of the neighbouring country.

A number of vigilante groups fronted by mainly members of the Zulu ethnic group, have been going around threatening foreigners, at times beating them and ordering that they head back to their countries of origin by June 30.

Although they have not publicised what they will do to those who fail to leave, fears of a repeat of fatal 2008 xenophobic attacks are seeing Nigerians, Ghanaians, Mozambicans, Ethiopians, Somalis, Malawians head back home.

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"We are busy repatriating. I am not sure of the figures but my Ambassador in Pretoria and my Minister of Home Affairs, who does immigration have.

"If I had prepared for this I was going to give you," said Mutsvangwa as he was pressed on numbers.

"Our economy is doing well, we have no particular misgivings about Zimbabweans coming back home because we have the ability to absorb them, because our economy is now doing very well."

Estimates of Zimbabweans living illegally in South Africa have been put between 800,000 and three million.

With over 80% of Zimbabweans making ends meet in the informal sector due to a high unemployment rate, the 'expected' return of those in South Africa could worsen the statistics.

Added Mutsvangwa: "We are creating a genuine African middle class not a professional middle class like you have here."

Pressure continues to mount on foreigners, with former South African President Jacob Zuma's MK party announcing that it will support March and March and other vigilante groups on June 30.