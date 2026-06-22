West Africa: Ecowas Intensifies Efforts On Rural Electrification

The ECOWAS Parliament has taken significant steps to increase rural electrification projects in West Africa by leveraging the abundant renewable energy resources of the region to boost economic productivity and the regional integration process.

This was the focus of a meeting of the Joint Committee on Energy and Mines, Infrastructure, and Agriculture, Environment and Natural Resources that just ended in Dakar, Senegal as the regional assembly searches for solutions to the region's energy challenges.

This development is in line with policies and programmes of the regional institutions to make reliable and affordable electricity available to citizens across West Africa, while aiming to increase the share of renewable energy in the region's electricity mix to 48 per cent by 2030.

The meeting which was held from June 15 to 19 under the theme, "Harnessing Renewable Energy for Rural Electrification and the Revitalisation of Rural Economies in the ECOWAS Region: The Role of the ECOWAS Parliament," concluded with the adoption of the joint committee's report after extensive deliberations by lawmakers from across the region.

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The draft report captured the outcomes of technical presentations, panel discussions, and a field visit to renewable energy installations. Members of Parliament thoroughly reviewed the document, making observations and proposing amendments aimed at strengthening its recommendations and ensuring that it reflected the realities and aspirations of ECOWAS citizens.

The meeting resolved for greater deployment of decentralised energy solutions such as mini-grids and off-grid systems, harmonisation of regulatory frameworks, strengthened innovative financing mechanisms, and increased parliamentary oversight of energy projects.

The joint committee also emphasised the need to promote quality standards for renewable energy equipment, expand access to financing for productive uses of energy, and strengthen youth capacity through technical training, and mainstream gender considerations to ensure women benefit fully from energy initiatives.

Participants pledged to continue working collectively towards achieving ECOWAS Vision 2050 and ensuring that no rural community is left behind in the region's energy transition.