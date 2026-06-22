Africa: Tunisia Suffer Heavy Defeat to Japan and Bow Out of FIFA World Cup 2026

Tunisia's FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign came to an early end on Saturday after a heavy 4-0 defeat to Japan at Estadio Monterrey Guadalupe in Mexico in their second Group F match.

The result saw the Carthage Eagles suffer a second successive defeat and confirmed their elimination from the tournament with one group match still to play.

The encounter carried historic significance, marking the 1000th match in FIFA World Cup finals history since the competition began in 1930.

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Tunisia went into the contest under immense pressure following their 5-1 opening defeat to Sweden, a result that led to the departure of coach Sabri Lamouchi and the appointment of Hervé Renard ahead of the clash with Japan.

Daichi Kamada gave the Asian side the lead after just four minutes, setting the tone for a dominant display. Japan continued to trouble the Tunisian defence with their pace and movement, and Ayase Ueda doubled the advantage in the 31st minute as the Samurai Blue went into the interval with a comfortable 2-0 lead.

As Tunisia pushed forward in search of a way back into the match, spaces began to open at the back. Junya Ito capitalised in the 69th minute to make it 3-0 before Ueda completed his brace seven minutes from time, sealing an emphatic victory for the Japanese.

With no points from their opening two matches, the Carthage Eagles are now mathematically eliminated from the competition.

Their final Group F fixture against the Netherlands will serve only as an opportunity to restore some pride and avoid leaving the tournament without a point.