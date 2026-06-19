Ghana: Panama Down, Bring On England! ...Fans Call After Black Stars Win

A massive celebration erupted on Wednesday night after Ghana secured a dramatic victory over Panama in their 2026 FIFA World Cup Group L match played in Toronto, Canada.

The jubilant scenes followed a spirited performance by the Black Stars, who left it late to snatch a crucial goal through Caleb Yirenkyi and keep alive their hopes of progressing from the group stage of the competition.

Residents, football enthusiasts and supporters poured onto the streets immediately after the final whistle, singing patriotic songs, dancing and waving Ghana flags in celebration of the memorable victory.

Reporting from Mamprobi, Accra, Times Sports observed that several roads in the community were filled with excited fans who could not hide their joy after witnessing the Black Stars' fighting spirit and determination throughout the encounter.

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The match appeared destined to end in a draw as both sides battled fiercely for dominance. However, Ghana's persistence paid off when a late goal sparked wild celebrations among supporters both at the venue and across the country.

Many football fans described the victory as a timely boost for the national team, noting that the result had strengthened Ghana's chances of advancing to the next stage of the tournament.

Some supporters who spoke to Times Sports expressed confidence in the team's ability to build on the victory in subsequent matches.

"We never gave up hope because the Black Stars kept pushing until the very end. This victory shows the determination of the team," said Sampson Owusu.

Others called on Ghanaians to continue rallying behind the national team as it prepares for its remaining group matches.

The victory has reignited excitement among football lovers and strengthened belief in the team's quest for success on the global stage.

With the crucial win over Panama, the Black Stars have taken an important step in their campaign and will be looking to maintain the momentum in their upcoming fixtures.

From the Kaneshie, Weija, and Kasoa areas, ENOCH NTIAMOAH reports that Ghana's dramatic 1-0 victory over Panama in their Group L match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup sparked excitement among soccer fans in the area.

Speaking in an interview with Times Sports at Kaneshie, 32-year-old trader, Kwame Mensah, described the victory as a confidence booster.

"I was nervous throughout the game, but the players showed determination. Beating Panama was important and I believe Ghana can surprise England if we stay focused," he said.

A food vendor, Madam Janet Asare, noted that the win had lifted the spirits of many Ghanaians.

"The boys fought hard until the final whistle. England will be difficult, but football is unpredictable and Ghana can get at least a draw," she mentioned.

A Taxi driver, Richard Tetteh, praised the team's resilience.

He said, "The victory shows that the Black Stars have character. England are favourites, but Ghana must play with confidence and avoid defensive mistakes," he stated.

Another supporter, a university student, Nana Adwoa Yeboah, urged fans to continue supporting the team.

"We should not put too much pressure on the players. They have started well and I expect them to give England a tough contest," she said.

Ghana's next Group L encounter against England is scheduled for June 23, with many fans hopeful the Black Stars can build on their winning start and move closer to qualification for the knockout stage.

From Accra, BENJAMIN ARCTON-TETTEY reports how fans have dared the Three Lions of England to be ready to go toe-to-toe with the Black Stars.

Speaking to Times Sports yesterday, Mr Yaw Asamoah, a driver at Tema Station, said that despite the threat posed by England, he was not afraid of them.

"Yes, England have the likes of Harry Kane, Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham, but we also have equally quality players likes Antoine Semenyo, Caleb Yirenkyi and Issahaku, who can cause them problems,"

Another fan, Mr Charles Asuman, a mobile phone repairer, praised the players for the mentality they showed throughout the game, after being put under a lot of pressure by their opponents, especially in the first half.

For Mabel Adomako, it was important for the coach to start the players who came on as substitutes when Ghana plays England.

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Mr Jibril Mohammed also made bold statement following the team's victory against Panama, stressing that they could go all the way to the semi-finals of the tournament.

From the streets of Osu, Mr Emmanuel Delali Boafo, CEO of Delali's Small Chops, congratulated the entire team for the victory, RAYMOND ACKUMEY reports.

According to him, drawing in the next two games could secure qualification to the next round of the competition.

"I pray the Ghana Football Association will keep the coach and allow him to handle the team for a long time," he added.

Mr Nii Laryea aka Atalaryea, owner of Etradro Motors, also congratulated Head Coach, Carlos Queiroz, for the matured way he has handled the team since taking over a few weeks ago.

"I want to urge them to face the next two games with the same determination they showed in the second half of the Panama game; England is not the England of old, this present generation is living on past glories and I believe with a little more push, we can beat them and qualify.

"Again, I want to appeal to the coach to have a look at the decision to start Jordan Ayew in the subsequent games," he indicated.