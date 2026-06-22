Africa: Côte d'Ivoire Denied Famous Germany Win By Late Undav Strike

Côte d'Ivoire came within minutes of one of the major results of the 2026 FIFA World Cup before Germany struck deep into stoppage time to claim a 2-1 victory in Group E at Toronto Stadium.

The Elephants led for much of the match through Franck Kessié's first-half goal and produced a brave, disciplined and energetic performance against the four-time world champions.

But Deniz Undav equalised in the second half before scoring again in the 94th minute to send Germany into the round of 32 and leave Côte d'Ivoire facing a decisive final group match against Curaçao.

It was a painful ending for Emerse Faé's side, who had matched Germany physically, competed strongly in midfield and created enough chances to take at least a point.

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For long spells, Côte d'Ivoire looked capable of delivering a famous World Cup victory.

Instead, Germany showed the kind of ruthless finishing that separates elite tournament sides from those still trying to turn strong performances into historic results.

Kessié puts Elephants ahead

Germany began with early pressure, but Côte d'Ivoire survived the opening storm.

Goalkeeper Yahia Fofana was alert from the start, denying Kai Havertz and giving the Elephants confidence at the back.

Germany also had a goal ruled out in the opening stages after Aleksandar Pavlovic was penalised for a challenge on Fofana.

Once Côte d'Ivoire settled, they began to find space and caused Germany problems through pace and direct running.

The breakthrough came in the 30th minute.

Yan Diomandé drove forward down the left and delivered a low cross into the area. Amad Diallo failed to make clean contact with his first attempt, but Kessié reacted quickest and drove the loose ball past Manuel Neuer to give the Elephants a deserved lead.

The goal reflected Côte d'Ivoire's growing control and the authority of Kessié in midfield.

Eight minutes later, Ange-Yoan Bonny almost doubled the advantage on the counter-attack, forcing Neuer into an important save with a curling effort.

Germany thought they had equalised before the break through Havertz, but VAR intervened and the goal was ruled out for an earlier foul by Jamal Musiala on Odilon Kossounou.

Côte d'Ivoire went into half-time ahead and with genuine belief.

Missed chance proves costly

The key moment for the Elephants came early in the second half.

With Germany still trying to regain rhythm, Christ Inao Oulai had a clear opportunity to make it 2-0 after being set up by Diallo in the 51st minute.

But his effort went over the bar, and the miss would become one of the major regrets of the night.

Côte d'Ivoire still looked composed, but Germany began to change the momentum after Julian Nagelsmann made attacking substitutions around the hour mark.

The changes gave Germany more energy and removed some of Côte d'Ivoire's control in midfield.

Fofana briefly misjudged a corner in the 64th minute but escaped without punishment.

Four minutes later, Germany were level.

Nadiem Amiri helped create the opening before Undav found space and finished calmly past Fofana to make it 1-1.

The equaliser shifted the tone of the match.

Germany grew in confidence, while Côte d'Ivoire had to dig deeper to stay in the contest.

Late drama and cruel finish

Faé responded with changes of his own, introducing fresh legs including Evann Guessand, Datro Fofana, Simon Adingra and later Nicolas Pépé.

The Elephants nearly found the winning goal in the 88th minute when Pépé delivered a superb ball to Adingra at the far post.

But the Monaco winger chose to control instead of shooting first time, allowing Germany to survive a golden opportunity.

At the other end, Fofana kept Côte d'Ivoire alive with two important late saves, first from Nathaniel Brown and then from Amiri.

The Elephants were also disrupted by injury concerns, with Wilfried Singo forced off in the closing stages after feeling discomfort in his hamstring following a challenge involving Havertz.

Yan Diomandé also had to be replaced late on, with Pépé taking his place.

Germany then delivered the decisive blow in added time.

Felix Nmecha broke forward and found Undav behind the Ivorian defence. The striker kept his composure and completed the turnaround with a clinical finish in the 94th minute.

It was a devastating moment for Côte d'Ivoire, who had been seconds away from a valuable point against one of the tournament favourites.

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Curaçao match now becomes decisive

The result moves Germany to six points and confirms their qualification for the round of 32.

Nagelsmann's side will now face Ecuador in their final group match with qualification already secured.

For Côte d'Ivoire, the defeat will hurt because of the quality of their performance and the timing of Germany's winner.

But the Elephants are still alive in the competition.

Their final Group E match against Curaçao in Philadelphia next Thursday will now become a knockout-style contest for a place in the next round.

Faé's players will need to recover quickly, both physically and emotionally.

They have already shown in this tournament that they can compete with strong opposition, having beaten Ecuador in their opening match before pushing Germany to the limit.

The challenge now is to turn that promise into qualification.

Against Germany, Côte d'Ivoire showed courage, organisation and ambition.

But at the World Cup, fine margins decide matches.

For the Elephants, this was a heroic performance with a cruel ending.