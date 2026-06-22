Nigeria: INEC Conducts Ekiti Guber Polls, Six Legislative By-Elections, Courts Differ On Parties' 'Deregistration'

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has conducted the governorship election in Ekiti state amid complaints of irregularities.

The election was held across 2,445 polling units in 177 wards spread across the state's 16 local government areas.

A total of 1,028,929 eligible voters participated in polls contested by 13 candidates of different political parties.

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The candidates include Opeyemi Falegan (Accord), Oluwasegun Akande (AAC), Oluwadare Bejide (ADC), Ojo Ayodeji (ADP), Olanrewaju Anifowose (APM), Biodun Oyebanji (APC), Dr Oluwole Oluyede (PDP), Olaiya Awogbemi (APP), Oyebanji Olajuyin (LP), Praise Ayodele (PRP), Damilola Adetunji (ZLP), Olusegun Osinkolu (YPP) and Blessing Abegunde (NNPP).

Chairman of the Independent INEC, Prof. Joash Amupitan, reiterated the commission's commitment to conducting credible polls that reflect the genuine will of voters.

However, the exercise was reportedly marred by irregularities, violence and operational challenges.

For instance, supporters of the APC and ADC engaged in a heated argument over alleged vote-buying at Polling Unit 4, Ward 2, in Ilawe Ekiti during the ongoing election.

The governorship candidate of the ADC, Dare Bejide, who cast his vote at the polling unit, alleged that some politicians attempted to distribute money to voters but were prevented.

Bejide further claimed that an APC chieftain arrived near the polling unit in a Toyota Jeep carrying a large sum of money intended for distribution, a development he said triggered an argument that later degenerated into a scuffle.

During the fracas, one ADC supporter sustained a head injury and was rushed to a hospital for treatment.

Also, the PDP governorship candidate in the Ekiti state governorship election, Oluyede, alleged widespread irregularities in the conduct of the poll, accusing INEC and security agencies of actions capable of undermining the election's credibility.

Speaking with journalists shortly after arriving to cast his vote at Polling Unit 6, Ward 3, Osagulu Hall, Ado-Ekiti, he expressed frustration over what he described as the deliberate delay of the voting process despite the early arrival of voters and election materials.

Oluyede claimed that sensitive election materials were delivered to the polling unit early, while voters, including himself, had assembled at the venue as early as 6:30 a.m but voting had yet to commence as of 9:45 a.m.

Meanwhile, former presidential aide, Senator Babafemi Ojudu, expressed concern over the slow pace of accreditation and voting in the Ekiti guber polls, blaming the delays on the malfunctioning of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS).

Ojudu, who voted at his polling unit in Ereguru, Ward 8, Ado-Ekiti local government area of the State, described the voter turnout as impressive but warned that technical glitches associated with the BVAS machine could discourage popular participation if not urgently addressed by INEC.

According to him, it took nearly 30 minutes for election officials to successfully capture his fingerprints and photograph before he was accredited to vote.

Outside Ekiti, INEC held legislative by-elections in six states, including the Dawaki Kudu/Warawa Federal Constituency in Kano state, the Zuru State Constituency in Kebbi state, and the Ondo South Senatorial District in Ondo state.

Others are: Rivers South East Senatorial District in Rivers state, Nasarawa North Senatorial District in Nasarawa state and Enugu North Senatorial District in Enugu state.

Except for the Ondo South Senatorial seat, which became vacant following the exit of former Senator Jimoh Ibrahim after his appointment as Nigeria's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, the others are due to the deaths of their hitherto occupants.

Results of the Ekiti governorship election and the by-elections were being collated at the time of this report.

In another development, Justice Peter Lifu of the Federal High Court ordered the deregistration of five political parties: the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Action People's Party (APP), Action Alliance (AA), Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), and Accord Party (AP).

Justice Lifu issued the order when he delivered judgment in a suit filed by a group of former Nigerian lawmakers.

In the judgment, Justice Lifu barred INEC from further recognising the parties, accepting nominations of candidates from the affected parties or giving effect to their activities for the purpose of participating in the 2027 general elections.

He also directed the parties to stop parading themselves as registered political parties in the country.

However, the Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal faulted the judgment as it said Justice Lifu exhibited judicial rascality by proceeding to hear and deliver the judgment despite the appellate court's earlier order and the pendency of the matter before it.

The panel of Justices of the Court of Appeal, led by Justice Abbah Mohammed and flanked by Justice Okon Abang and Justice Donatus Okorowo, ordered the lower court to halt proceedings in the matter until the case is heard and determined.

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Justice Mohammed held that the decision of the lower court to proceed with the judgment despite the express order of the appellate court amounted to a brazen violation of judicial hierarchy and the Constitution.

"The decision of the lower court to proceed with the judgment despite the express order of this court is a brazen violation of the hierarchy of the court and the 1999 Constitution," he said.

Ahead of the 2027 general election, the APC in Ebonyi state formally endorsed President Bola Tinubu and Governor Francis Nwifuru for a second term of office at a mega rally in Abakaliki, jointly hosted by the governor and Minister of Works, David Umahi.

Speaking at the rally, the APC National Chairman, Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, said the opposition PDP has no place in the state come the 2027 general elections.

The governor said the state has no other presidential candidate for next year's general election than President Tinubu.

Nwifuru said Tinubu has paid a price for the state and deserves its total support for appointing Senator David Umahi as the Minister of Works.

Governors Charles Soludo (Anambra), Hope Uzodinma (Imo) and Peter Mbah(Enugu) also declared their support for President Tinubu's re-election.