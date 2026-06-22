Ethiopia: Prosperity Party Wins With Huge Majority in Ethiopia's June 1 Election

Addis Ababa — The National Election Board of Ethiopia (NEBE) has officially announced the final results of Ethiopia's Seventh General Election for both the House of People's Representatives and Regional State Councils.

The Board has confirmed a decisive victory for the ruling Prosperity Party.

According to the results released today, the Prosperity Party secured the largest share of seats nationwide, winning an overwhelming majority in both the federal parliament and regional councils.

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The results were announced by NEBE Deputy Chairperson Tesfaye Neway during an official ceremony attended by President Taye Atske Selassie, NEBE Chairperson Melatwork Hailu, leaders of political parties, representatives of civic organizations, ambassadors, international partners, and other invited guests.

As the Prosperity Party won a majority of seats in the House of Peoples' Representatives, it has secured the mandate for the incumbent party to form the next federal government and appoint a new cabinet.

The party also registered strong performances in regional council elections, winning majorities in several regional states and further consolidating its political position across the country.

The announcement marks the culmination of one of the largest electoral exercises in Ethiopia's history.

Over 54 million citizens registered to vote, with millions participating in the nationwide electoral process.

The final results indicate that Ethiopian voters have given the Prosperity Party a decisive mandate to lead the country's next phase of governance and development.