Nigeria: Mr Eazi Finally Explains His Grey Hair--'I'm a Targaryen!'

Nigerian singer and entrepreneur Mr Eazi has left fans laughing after jokingly revealing the "real reason" behind his much-talked-about grey hair.

The Leg Over crooner, who is married to Temi Otedola, shared a humorous TikTok video responding to online debates over whether his grey hair was caused by genetics, stress or hair dye.

"Yesterday someone came to me at the airport and was asking me about my hair," he said. "They've been debating about it. Is it genetics? Is it dye? Or is it stress?"

The singer then delivered his punchline.

"I am happy to let you guys know that I am a Targaryen. I have been keeping that from you guys."

The joke references the fictional House Targaryen from the hit fantasy series Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon, whose members are famous for their silver hair and dragons.

The playful video quickly amused fans on social media, with many praising Mr Eazi's sense of humour while joining in on the fantasy-inspired banter.