Nigeria: Fulani Group Urges Tinubu, Makinde to Caution Igboho

A Fulani socio-cultural organisation, Concerned Fulani People of Nigeria, has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, and governors across the South-West region, to intervene and caution Yoruba nation activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, over what it described as inflammatory remarks directed at Fulani communities in Oyo State.

The group's reaction followed reports that Igboho issued a two-hour ultimatum to Fulani leaders in Ighoho area of Oyo State over the alleged abduction of a woman, her children, and her sibling by suspected kidnappers.

According to media reports, Igboho threatened to confront those he believed were responsible if the victims were not released within the stipulated period.

"I am giving them two hours. They must return the woman, her children and sibling whom they kidnapped overnight. If I don't see them within those two hours, we will clash," Igboho was quoted as saying.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He further stated that he was prepared to invade a forest reserve where he alleged the kidnappers were operating from if the victims were not released as demanded.

"That forest reserve where they camp, we are coming there. We will invade that forest. Since they have said they won't live with us in peace, we too will fight with everything we have," he reportedly said.

But, reacting to the development, the Fulani group warned that continued profiling of Fulani communities for criminal activities allegedly committed by individuals could deepen ethnic tensions and undermine efforts to promote peace and security in the country.

In a statement dated Sunday, June 21, 2026, and signed by its Convener, Ibrahim Barkindo Chubado, the organisation emphasised that Fulani race remains opposed to terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, and all forms of criminality, but insisted that criminal acts should not be attributed to an entire ethnic group.

The group stated that Fulani people are law-abiding citizens and should not be collectively blamed for the actions of criminals operating in various parts of the country.

According to the statement, the organisation was concerned about what it described as a recurring trend of associating Fulani communities with criminal activities without sufficient evidence, arguing that such generalisations could fuel hostility and violence.

The group further alleged that previous confrontations against Fulani settlements in parts of Oyo State resulted in the loss of lives of many Fulani residents including pregnant women in agonising manner, destruction of their properties, and displacement of many Fulani residents. It claimed that innocent Fulani herders and their families had been targeted during past crises and maintained that many of the accusations made against the communities were later found not to involve Fulani but host communities.

The statement also referenced past incidents in Ibarapa and Iganna areas of Oyo State, where the organisation alleged that Fulani residents suffered casualties during communal conflicts. It called for an impartial approach to addressing security challenges and urged authorities to rely on investigations and evidence rather than ethnic profiling.

The organisation noted that while criminal elements may exist among all ethnic groups, such individuals should be identified and prosecuted as criminals rather than being used to stigmatise entire communities.

"We are not saying there are no bad eggs among Fulani, Hausa or other Northern ethnic groups. However, criminals should be treated as criminals and not profiled based on ethnicity or religion," the statement said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The group also highlighted the long-standing challenges associated with farmer-herder conflicts, describing them primarily as economic disputes that should not be transformed into ethnic or religious confrontations.

It warned that inflammatory rhetoric and ethnic tensions could worsen insecurity and threaten national unity if not properly addressed.

Consequently, the organisation called on President Tinubu, Governor Makinde, and other South-West governors to take proactive steps to de-escalate tensions and encourage peaceful coexistence among all ethnic groups by calling Sunday Igboho to order.

The statement concluded by urging Nigerians to support security agencies in combating kidnapping, banditry, and other forms of criminality without resorting to negative ethnic or religious generalisations.