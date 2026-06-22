Gambia: As Rains Approach, Residents Along Kotu Stream Ask - 'Where Is the Waca Project?'

With Madiba Singhateh

With the rainy season approaching, uncertainty is growing among hundreds of residents living along the Kotu Stream, from London Corner to Bundung Borehole. While some are worried about the threat of flooding, others are concerned about the future of their homes and gardens following demarcation work carried out under the West Africa Coastal Areas Resilience Investment Project 2 (WACA ResIP 2).

Many residents say they have not seen officials from the WACA Project for some time, even as the rains begin to fall. They say the lack of communication has left families unsure whether they will remain in their homes or be relocated.

"We don't see WACA," said Habib, a resident whose compound has been marked with an "X", a sign he says indicates that the property may be affected by the project.

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The WACA Project is a major climate resilience programme funded by the World Bank and implemented in The Gambia to reduce coastal erosion, flooding and environmental degradation. The second phase of the project, known as WACA ResIP 2, was launched in 2023 with a budget of $45 million over five years.

One of its main objectives is to restore the 11.2-kilometre Kotu Stream from Nema Kunku to the Atlantic Ocean. The restoration is expected to protect more than 200,000 people from flooding while improving drainage and reducing pollution along the waterway.

The project combines engineering works, including stream reprofiling, drainage systems and bridge construction, with nature-based solutions such as mangrove restoration. It also includes flood management measures, providing 34 floodwater pumps to high-risk communities and installing hydrometric equipment to improve early warning systems.

Alongside the environmental work, WACA also has a $5 million livelihoods programme implemented by the International Trade Centre. The initiative aims to support 4,000 households, particularly women, young people and persons with disabilities, through climate-smart business training and grants to expand their economic activities.

Despite these plans, many residents living near the Kotu Stream say they remain uncertain about what the project means for them.

Habib explained that officials initially informed residents that the planned road would pass below the high-tension electricity lines. According to him, pegs were even placed to indicate the proposed route.

However, he said the situation later changed.

"They told us before that the road would be below the high tension area, but now they have shifted and are saying our compounds have to go," he said.

Standing outside his home opposite the recently inaugurated Mboyo Field, Habib pointed towards the canal, saying the distance between his compound and the waterway was significant.

"The canal is over there, but they started measuring from our compounds, which are about 100 metres away from it. From my compound to the canal there are almost three other compounds. That is unacceptable to us," he said.

He also referred to the recent visit of President Adama Barrow to the area.

"When the President came, he did not pass through Bundung or London Corner because the road and the canal were messy. He came through Bakoteh instead," Habib said.

With the rainy season now beginning, he fears flooding could once again affect the community.

"When the rains come, flooding is imminent, and still we don't see WACA. The amount of land they want to take for the road is too much," he said.

Habib acknowledged that residents had been told compensation would be provided but believes many families should not lose their homes.

"People have been living here for more than 30 years. We believe the road can still be built while leaving people's properties," he said.

Not far away, Anzel Bass and an elderly woman were sitting inside their compound surrounded by piles of bricks prepared for the construction of a perimeter fence.

The work has stopped because their compound has also been marked with an "X".

"They came when I was not here and spoke to my daughter to tell us that our compound was marked," the elderly woman said.

"We made these bricks to build a fence, but they told us to wait. We are still waiting, but we don't see them."

She said project representatives had asked whether the family would prefer financial compensation or another place to live.

"They asked whether we wanted money or a compound. I told them we are poor people and cannot keep money because land is expensive. If they can build a home for us, then we accept," she said.

The uncertainty is not limited to homeowners.

Women operating vegetable gardens along the stream also say they are worried about both their livelihoods and their safety during the rainy season.

Looly Camara, one of the gardeners, said heavy rainfall creates serious dangers for families living close to the canal.

"It is not only about our livelihoods. We also fear for our children because when it rains heavily there is always the danger of drowning. In previous years children drowned during the rainy season," she said.

She added that officials connected to the WACA Project visited before the rainy season but have not returned since.

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"They came before, but now we don't see them and the rainy season is almost here," she said.

Speaking about the livelihoods component of the project, Camara said gardeners had already submitted their names in anticipation of assistance.

"They took our names and told us they would call us back, but up to now we have not been called," she said.

Throughout the communities bordering the Kotu Stream, many residents say they remain unsure of what lies ahead.

Some hope their compounds will not be affected. Others are waiting to hear whether they will receive compensation or relocation support. Gardeners are also waiting for information about promised livelihood opportunities.

During a visit along the canal from London Corner to Bundung Borehole, waste could be seen dumped into sections of the waterway, while some sewage pipes appeared to discharge directly into nearby drains.

At the Bundung Borehole Bridge, residents pointed to sections where they believe water cannot flow freely because excavation has not been carried out for a long time, raising concerns about possible flooding when heavy rains arrive.

Foroyaa will seek an interview with officials of the WACA Project to respond to the concerns raised by residents living along the Kotu Stream.