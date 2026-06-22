Nigeria: 278 Motorcycles Impounded As Lagos Task Force Intensifies Crackdown

The Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Unit (Task Force) has impounded 278 commercial motorcycles during a weeklong enforcement operation targeting operators flouting the state's ban on commercial motorcycle activities on highways and other restricted routes.

Chairman of the Task Force, CSP Adetayo Akerele, disclosed this in a statement issued on Sunday by the agency's spokesperson, Abdulraheem Gbadeyan.

Akerele said the operation was conducted in line with the Lagos State Government's directive enforcing the provisions of the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law, 2018, which prohibits commercial motorcycles from operating on designated highways and restricted roads.

According to him, the exercise forms part of ongoing efforts to enhance security, safeguard lives and property, and curb criminal activities across the state.

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He noted that the operation also aligns with the renewed commitment of the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, Fatai Tijani, to maintaining security and public order.

The chairman explained that the latest crackdown followed a similar enforcement exercise carried out a few weeks ago, stressing that the agency would continue to intensify efforts against violators of traffic, environmental and security regulations.

The operation was conducted across several parts of the state, including Ikorodu, Agric Bus Stop, Festac First Gate, Mazamaza, Iyana School, Iyana-Iba, Idimu Road, Egbeda, Kola Bus Stop, Iyana Ipaja, Ikotun Roundabout, Ajaiye in Ojokoro and Berger Bus Stop.

Akerele revealed that several commercial motorcycle operators were apprehended while illegally operating on highways and restricted routes.

He added that some of the riders were caught transporting illicit substances and hazardous materials, including petroleum products and gas cylinders, while others were found conveying school children and toddlers in unsafe conditions on major roads.

According to him, the enforcement exercise has helped restore order and improve compliance with existing regulations in the affected areas.

Akerele further disclosed that all impounded motorcycles would be processed for forfeiture to the Lagos State Government through the courts, in accordance with the provisions of the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law, 2018.

Reaffirming the agency's resolve to sustain the operation, he warned that enforcement would continue until full compliance is achieved across the state.

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"We will not be cowed or fold our arms and allow people of criminal intent to overrun Lagos or surrender to their illegalities," Akerele said.