Nigeria: Fulani Group Urges Tinubu, Makinde to Caution Sunday Igboho Over Inflammatory Remarks

A Fulani socio-cultural group, the Concerned Fulani People of Nigeria, has called on President Bola Tinubu and Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, to caution Yoruba nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, over what it described as inflammatory remarks directed at Fulani communities in Oyo State.

The appeal was contained in a statement issued on Sunday by the group's Convener, Ibrahim Barkindo Chubado.

The group's reaction followed reports that Igboho issued a two-hour ultimatum to Fulani leaders in Oyo State over the alleged abduction of a woman and her children.

According to the reports, Igboho threatened to personally go after those he believed were responsible for the incident if the victims were not released within the deadline. He also reportedly vowed to storm a forest reserve allegedly being used as a hideout by kidnappers.

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Reacting to the development, the Fulani group cautioned against attempts to link an entire ethnic group to crimes allegedly committed by individuals, warning that such actions could heighten ethnic tension and undermine peace efforts.

The organisation insisted that Fulani communities across Nigeria should not be collectively blamed for criminal activities, stressing that wrongdoing should be addressed on an individual basis.

It further maintained that most Fulani residents are law-abiding citizens who should not be subjected to profiling or collective suspicion because of the actions of a few.

The group also expressed concern over what it described as a recurring pattern of associating Fulani communities with criminality without sufficient evidence, warning that such narratives could trigger hostility.

"We are not saying there are no bad eggs among Fulani, Hausa or other Northern ethnic groups.

"However, criminals should be treated as criminals and not profiled based on ethnicity or religion. We are calling on the authorities to call Igboho to order," the statement said.

The group urged both the federal and Oyo State governments to intervene and prevent further escalation of tensions, insisting that peace and unity must be prioritised in addressing insecurity.