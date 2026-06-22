Nigeria: Troops Overrun Bandits' Camp in Kogi, Rescue Two Victims - Official

The report said the bandits operated around the Niger-Kwara-Kogi axis before the military offensive.

Troops of 12 Brigade Nigerian Army have overrun a bandits' camp in Kogi and rescued two kidnap victims.

The operation followed intelligence reports on the movement of injured bandits linked to criminal leaders.

A military operational report made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) revealed this on Saturday.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The report said the bandits operated around the Niger-Kwara-Kogi axis before the military offensive.

It said troops, supported by a police helicopter, intercepted fleeing bandits moving toward the Niger and Kwara borders.

According to the report, the troops destroyed a camp belonging to a bandit leader, Kachallah Babangida.

The operation also led to the clearance of an illegal mining site, funding criminal activities.

"Several fleeing bandits moving with more than 30 rustled cattle were engaged during the operation," the report stated.

The military said troops later carried out cordon-and-search operations in Owara community.

They also advanced toward Aleke village, which was suspected of being a hideout for fleeing bandits.

"Four motorcycles abandoned by the criminals were recovered, while one suspected bandit was arrested," it added.

The arrested suspect was identified as Ado Ibrahim, according to the operational report.

Military authorities said abandoned farm settlements used by bandits around Aleke were destroyed.

The report added that two kidnap victims escaped during an air interdiction of a bandit camp.

The victims were identified as Yahuza Sani and Tanimola Temidayo.

They reportedly linked up with troops at a patrol base in Obajana.

The victims were evacuated for medical attention after their rescue.

The military said operations would continue to sustain pressure on criminal elements.

It added that troops would maintain efforts to restore security across affected communities.

(NAN)