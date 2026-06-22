Nigeria: President Tinubu Celebrates Obi of Onitsha Nnaemeka Alfred Achebe On His 85th Birthday

21 June 2026
United States Department of State (Washington, DC)
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President Bola Tinubu congratulates the Obi of Onitsha, His Majesty, Igwe Nnaemeka Alfred Achebe (Agbogidi), on his 85th birthday.

President Tinubu salutes the foremost traditional ruler in the South-East, corporate leader, oil and gas expert, and boardroom guru, describing him as a symbol of unity, grace, and integrity.

Igwe Achebe had served as a director in Shell Petroleum Company in Nigeria, as well as in other Shell companies in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Ghana, Sierra Leone, the Gambia, Liberia, and Angola, before ascending the throne of his forebears.

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The President commends His Majesty for his peace-building efforts, youth empowerment schemes, and socio-economic development programmes in his domain and beyond.

President Tinubu particularly lauds Igwe Achebe's contributions to deepening national cohesion and serving as a critical bridge between grassroots communities and the government.

The President also acknowledges the respected traditional ruler's decades of service to the nation in corporate leadership, enterprise, and governance.

President Tinubu joins the royal family, the people of Onitsha and Anambra State, in wishing Igwe Achebe many more years of good health and strength as he continues to provide leadership for his community, state, and nation.

Bayo Onanuga

Special Adviser to the President

(Information & Strategy)

June 21, 2026

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