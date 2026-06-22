South Africa: Blood On the Ballot As Four Political Activists Gunned Down

Funda ngesiZuluBy Palesa Matlala

· Two men linked to a political party were found shot dead in Bekkersdal, Gauteng, after residents reported hearing gunfire.

· The killings come after an ANC councillor was murdered in Gqeberha and a DA candidate was gunned down in Cape Town on the same day.

South Africa's voter registration weekend has been overshadowed by bloodshed after four politically linked people were killed in separate shootings across the country.

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The latest victims are two men, aged 38 and 48, who were found dead in Bekkersdal on Gauteng's West Rand.

Police said residents in X Section heard gunshots and alerted authorities.

When officers arrived, they found the two men with multiple gunshot wounds.

Both men were declared dead at the scene.

Police have not yet revealed which political party the victims were linked to, but confirmed they were politically active.

Gauteng police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said investigations are continuing and no arrests have been made.

The double murder is the third deadly incident involving political figures since voter registration weekend started.

Just hours earlier, ANC Ward 27 councillor Sicelo Mleve was assassinated during a community meeting in Nelson Mandela Bay.

Police said two armed men stormed into his office in Zwide while about 10 people were attending a meeting.

The gunmen allegedly ordered everyone to hand over their cellphones before opening fire.

Mleve, 45, was shot several times and died at the scene.

Police have launched a manhunt for the killers.

Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Babalwa Lobishe said the city was shocked by the murder.

"We are highly shocked and devastated. Councillor Sicelo Mleve was dedicated to serving his community," she said.

ANC National Executive Committee member Andile Lungisa also condemned the killing.

"No city should normalise weekly killings. It is painful that Sicelo Mleve was killed in his own office," he said.

Less than an hour before Mleve's murder, DA by election candidate Sinovuyo Dyokwe was shot dead in Du Noon, Cape Town.

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Dyokwe had spent the day helping register voters ahead of the local government elections.

Police said she was walking home when a gunman approached and shot her.

She died at the scene.

The DA described Dyokwe as a dedicated activist who played a key role in growing support for the party in the area.

"Her dedication and sacrifices will forever be remembered," the party said.

No arrests have been made in any of the three cases.

The killings have raised serious concerns about political violence as South Africa prepares for the local government elections on 4 November.

Police are investigating whether any of the murders are politically motivated.