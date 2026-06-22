South Africa: Weekend Killings Deepen Fears Over Political Violence Ahead of Elections

The killing of Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Sicelo Mleve and a DA councillor candidate in Cape Town has sharpened fears over political violence, with calls in Nelson Mandela Bay for security upgrades at ward offices, a programme initiated about three years ago, but stalled due to budget constraints.

Nelson Mandela Bay's political leaders are calling on the city to fast-track the installation of security upgrades at ward councillor offices after the murder of councillor Sicelo Mleve, who was shot dead by unknown gunmen while holding a meeting in his office in Zwide, Gqeberha, on Sunday.

Mleve's murder marks the third councillor to be murdered in Nelson Mandela Bay during the current administrative term, a development that has sparked concern in the city as the contest for the local government elections on 4 November draws to a close.

The first was ward 20 councillor Mzwandile Booi, who was shot and killed in his car in Gqeberha on 13 February 2022. About three months later, on 2 May, ward 43 councillor Andile Andries was gunned down outside his home in KwaNobuhle.

Mleve's killing came amid a violent weekend that also claimed the life of a political candidate in Cape Town.

Dunoon murder

DA ward councillor candidate Sinovuyo Dyokwe was shot and killed in the streets of Dunoon, Milnerton, on Saturday evening.

On the murder, Western Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said, "Western Cape police are still processing the scene where a 48-year-old woman was shot dead in Dunoon, Milnerton,...