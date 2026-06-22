Nigeria: Flood, Windstorm Destroy Farmlands, Shops in Ebonyi Communities

Torrential rainfall and the accompanying windstorm, on Saturday night, destroyed farmlands and people's shops in Abakaliki and Akpoha Community in Afikpo North LGA of Ebonyi.

The over four-hour rainfall caused severe flooding on the Abakaliki-Afikpo Expressway, submerging farmlands and destroying crops worth millions of naira.

A cross-section of affected farmers told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abakiliki on Sunday that the flood washed away yams, cassava, maize, rice, melons and other crops in their farmlands.

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Mr Cletus Idam said the disaster wiped out all his investment this planting season.

"We invested huge sums of money in our farms, but everything has been washed away; we may have to replant if the flood recedes," Idam said.

He appealed to the Ebonyi State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to assess the damage and support the affected communities.

He said that Afikpo, Amasiri, Akpoha and their neighbouring communities recorded extensive destruction of farmlands, following recent heavy downpours.

Another farmer, Mr Sunday Ewa, urged the Ebonyi Government to provide relief materials and agricultural inputs to the affected farmers.

Ewa called for the provision of improved seedlings, chemicals and other farm inputs to enable farmers to resume cultivation.

He said that the Afikpo, Amasiri and Akpoha communities remained vulnerable to flooding due to their terrain.

A community leader in Afikpo, Chief Joseph Irem, described the destruction as a serious threat to agricultural production and food security.

Irem said that the community leaders would formally report the incident to the relevant authorities and seek intervention on behalf of the affected natives.

He expressed optimism that the Ebonyi Government and the National Emergency Management Agency would provide relief assistance to the victims.

Also, in parts of Abakaliki, a strong windstorm damaged commercial buildings, blowing off the roofs of some shops and damaging goods from rainwater.

A trader at Kpiri-Kpiri Market, Mrs Chioma Ifeanyi, said that many traders suffered heavy losses, particularly dealers in electrical appliances.

"The rainstorm caused extensive damage, and many shop owners had their goods damaged by rainwater," she said.

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Some petty traders at the popular Ebebe Junction Evening Market in Amike-Aba Community in Abakaliki also recounted losses due to the windstorm's impact on their makeshift sheds.

Mrs Patricia Onwe, Iruka Ede and Mrs Pauline Iteshi said the heavy windstorm removed the roofs of their shops, with goods destroyed by the rain.

"We lost several goods, mostly grains, amounting to hundreds of thousands of naira.

"We are calling on the government to come to our aid.

"We depend on what we make from our petty trading in this market to fend for our families and pay our children's school fees.

"We will face difficult times if no help comes from the relevant interventionist agencies of government," the victims said.