Sudan: UN Warns of Mass Atrocities in El-Obeid

The United Nations Security Council has called on the paramilitary RSF in Sudan to not launch an attack on the city of El-Obeid.

The United Nations Security Council on Saturday voiced its concerns over the "imminent risk of mass atrocities" in Sudan as paramilitary forces advance towards El-Obeid, a city in theKordofan region .

Situated in a strategic area connecting central and western Sudan, El-Obeid has been been encircled by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) for several months now.

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"The members of the Security Council expressed concern at the imminent risk of mass atrocities and demanded the RSF immediately halt its assault on El-Obeid," a statement from the Security Council said.

Dire humanitarian situation in Sudan

The statement highlighted reports of an escalation in fighting in the Kordofan states, saying that it risks exacerbating what the UNSC described as an "already dire humanitarian situation".

The RSF and the Sudanese Army have been fighting each other for the control of the country in a bloody civil war since April 2023.

The UN has described the conflict as the world's largest displacement and hunger crises.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed and over 11 million people have been displaced.

Nearly half of Sudan's population is facing food insecurity.

UN warns against 'repeat' of el-Fasher

The UNSC statement comes after UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Thursday called on the international community to ask Sudan's warring parties to prevent any more bloodshed.

"We must not allow the horrors of El Fasher to be repeated in El Obeid," Guterres said, referring to RSF's capture of the city in the Darfur region last year.

More than 6,000 people were killed in el-Fasher over three days, according to estimates from the UN human rights office.

The UN said that the takeover of el-Fasher showed "hallmarks of genocide."

Edited by: Zac Crellin