Sudan: International Bodies Warn 'El Obeid Could Become Another El Fasher'

A woman stands outside her tent four months after fleeing the city of from El Fasher in Darfur following an attack.

Amsterdam — The United Nations Security Council has expressed concern over reports of a substantial build-up of Rapid Support Forces (RSF) troops around the North Kordofan capital of El Obeid, warning of the risk of a possible ground assault. In a statement issued on Saturday, council members voiced alarm over the imminent threat of mass atrocities and called on the RSF to halt its offensive against the city, the capital of North Kordofan state.

The statement follows similar warnings issued by the European Union, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, and the International Coalition for Preventing Atrocity Crimes in Sudan.

Council members also expressed deep concern over the continuing violence across Sudan, where the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the RSF have been at war since April 2023.

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The statement pointed to escalating fighting in the Kordofan region, warning that it could further worsen an already dire humanitarian situation. Members urged all parties to cease hostilities immediately.

They reiterated the need for all sides to protect civilians, comply with international law, including international humanitarian law, and honour commitments made under the Jeddah Declaration.

Concern over drone attacks

The Security Council also expressed concern over reports of drone strikes carried out by the RSF in El Obeid and the increasing use of drones by parties to the conflict across Sudan.

Members called for all violations and abuses to be investigated and for those responsible to be held accountable.

The council stressed the need for all parties to facilitate safe and unhindered humanitarian access and to allow civilians safe passage in accordance with international law.

It also urged all UN member states to refrain from external interference that could fuel conflict and instability, to support efforts towards a lasting peace, to comply with international law, and to implement relevant Security Council resolutions, including Resolution 2791 (2025).

The council reaffirmed its commitment to Sudan's sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity, and reiterated its rejection of any parallel governing authority in areas under RSF control.

European Union issues warning

The European Union warned that El Obeid must not be allowed to suffer the same fate as the North Darfur capital El Fasher, where in April, an RSF ground offensive forced hundreds of thousands of the inhabitants to flee, amid widespread reports of abuses.

In a statement, the bloc called on the RSF to immediately halt its offensive against El Obeid. It stressed the need to end the killing of civilians, violence against ethnic communities and attacks on civilian infrastructure.

The EU also called for civilians to be allowed to leave freely and safely, and for humanitarian workers to be granted rapid, secure and unrestricted access.

29 countries express concern

The Coalition for Preventing Atrocity Crimes and Achieving Justice in Sudan, together with 21 other countries, expressed grave concern over the urgent risks of atrocities and deliberate killings in Sudan.

The statement, submitted to the UN Human Rights Council, was endorsed by coalition members Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands, Norway, Sierra Leone and the United Kingdom, as well as Albania, Andorra, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Malta, Moldova, Monaco, Montenegro, New Zealand, North Macedonia, Poland, Romania, Spain and Sweden.

According to the statement, 10 consecutive days of drone strikes have killed at least 50 civilians in El Obeid and North Kordofan and caused extensive damage to civilian infrastructure. It added that widespread and credible reports of violence targeting different ethnic groups, including sexual and gender-based violence, were deeply alarming.

The statement called on the RSF to immediately cease its offensive against El Obeid and warned of an imminent escalation on the ground that could expose around 500,000 civilians to the risk of mass atrocities, including more than 100,000 internally displaced people.

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The joint statement urged all parties to de-escalate immediately and fully comply with international humanitarian law. It also stressed the need to allow civilians to leave freely and safely and to ensure humanitarian agencies have unrestricted access to those in need, backed by credible security guarantees.

The signatories further called on all states to exert maximum pressure on the RSF, the SAF and their allies to prevent atrocities and protect civilians.

UN Human Rights chief calls on influential states to act

Earlier, Volker Türk, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, warned that a looming assault on El Obeid carries a serious risk of international crimes and threatens to deepen the catastrophic impact of the conflict on civilians.

"States with influence have a responsibility to use it now," he said, "to stop this madness before it is too late."