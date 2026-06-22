Nigeria: Oyo School Kidnap - Troops Block Escape Routes As Terrorists Reduce Demands

There are strong indications that the 39 abducted schoolchildren and seven teachers from Ahoro-Esinle, Yawota and Alawusa communities in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State may regain their freedom any time soon as security operatives intensify rescue efforts.

In fact, troops have blocked all possible escape routes to the National Park where the victims are being held Recall that on May 15, 2026, terrorists stormed three schools in Oriire council area, abducting 46 individuals.

However, multiple security sources, familiar with the issue, disclosed that troops and other security personnel involved in the rescue operation have surrounded a hideout within the National Park forest area, where the abducted pupils and teachers are believed to be held.

According to security sources, the terrorists have been "effectively contained within the forest", with security operatives blocking possible escape routes and restricting their movement with the hostages.

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It was further gathered that, following mounting pressure and the likelihood of capture, the terrorists have reportedly resorted to desperate tactics, including the recent gruesome killing of one of the abducted teachers, apparently in an attempt to blackmail authorities and halt the ongoing rescue operation.

Terrorists reduce demands

The terrorists, it was gathered, initially presented four major demands, including the release of detained terrorist commanders, payment of ransom, provision of two Hilux vehicles, and the implementation of Sharia-related laws.

Among those whose release was demanded are Mahmud Usman, also known as Abu Bara'a or Abbas Mukhtar, and his deputy, Abubakar Abba, alias Isah Adam or Mahmud Al-Nigeri, both identified as senior members of Jama'atu Ansarul Muslimeena Fi Biladis Sudan (Ansaru), a breakaway faction of Boko Haram.

They were arrested by operatives of the Department of State Service, DSS, last year.

However, multiple sources revealed that as security forces continue to tighten their grip around the terrorists, the kidnappers have reportedly "dropped some of their earlier demands" and are now "largely focused on securing ransom payment."

Vanguard was further made to understand that the leader of the kidnapping gang is an indigene of Oriire Local Government Area who had lived among residents before allegedly becoming radicalised by the Ansaru terrorist group and embracing extremist ideology.

It was also revealed that the affected communities lie close to Nigeria's border corridor leading towards Niger Republic and the Kainji axis, an area known for its challenging terrain and no communication networks.

Multiple security sources disclosed that intelligence reports had previously uncovered plans by terrorists to attack schools in the area, prompting preventive measures, including the temporary closure of some schools.

Sources disclosed that sustained military offensives against terrorist groups across the country have forced many insurgents to abandon their traditional strongholds and resort to attacking vulnerable civilian targets, including remote communities such as those in Oriire Local Government Area.

In recent months, security agencies have reportedly recorded significant successes against members of Ansaru, Boko Haram and the Islamic State West Africa Province, ISWAP, aided by intelligence provided by the DSS.

Sources said no fewer than 168 high-profile terrorist commanders had been neutralised during recent operations, while scores of others had been arrested. Many insurgents are also believed to have fled into neighbouring countries in search of refuge.

A senior security officer, who spoke on condition of anonymity, expressed confidence that the war against terrorism would ultimately be won.

The source said: "The war against terrorism will be won. We will not relent in the ongoing offensive until these criminals are either eliminated or forced out of the country. President Bola Tinubu recently issued a strong warning to them. The signs of victory are already becoming evident."

Police, Igboho at loggerheads over release of Oyo kidnapped victims

Meanwhile, Oyo State police command, yesterday, dismissed claims that Yoruba Nation agitator, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, facilitated the release of kidnapped victims in Igboho, Oorelope Local Government Area of Oyo State.

The Police, reacting to viral reports and videos circulating on social media, said there was no official confirmation that the victims had been rescued, insisting there was no evidence linking Igboho to any rescue operation.

The development followed a warning by the activist, who accused criminal elements of turning Igboho into a kidnapping hub and threatened to personally confront those behind the abductions if the victims were not released within two hours.

Shortly after the ultimatum, reports emerged that the abducted victims, including a pregnant woman, her children and a sibling, had regained their freedom, triggering celebrations across the ancient town.

Residents were seen in viral videos singing, dancing and rejoicing as crowds trooped onto the streets to welcome the victims after days of anxiety over their whereabouts.

The abduction had sparked outrage in the community after gunmen reportedly kidnapped members of a family during a midnight attack and subsequently demanded huge sums as ransom.

Reports indicated that the kidnappers initially demanded N300 million before reducing the ransom to N150 million during negotiations.

Addressing Fulani leaders and traditional representatives in a viral video, Igboho said: "You can't be kidnapping in my father's land and expect me to keep quiet. I'm an original indigene of Igboho land.

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"You kidnapped a pregnant woman, and the person who brought the ransom, you killed him and killed the pregnant woman, for what? In Igboho? You people are not even afraid of me in my father's land?

"This should be the last, and it must end. My father has urged me to address you people patiently. What I'm fighting in other people's land, you can't come here and be doing it in my father's land."

Police fault Igboho's claims

Reacting to reports linking the release of the victims to Sunday Igboho's intervention, Oyo State police command maintained that there was no evidence connecting the activist to any rescue operation.

The Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, DSP Olayinka Ayanlade, in a statement, said: "The Nigeria Police Force has officially debunked claims that the hostages have been safely released. Oyo State Commissioner of Police has explicitly denied that Sunday Igboho was involved in recent rescue operations."

The command's spokesperson further described reports circulating online as "unsubstantiated" and urged members of the public to rely on official channels for information.

The police also stressed that they had no evidence of Igboho's participation in any successful rescue effort, even as reports of the victims' alleged release continued to generate reactions across the state.

Vanguard News