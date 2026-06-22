Nigeria: 6 Out of 7 - How APC Swept Ekiti Gov, 5 Bye-Elections, Lost Rivers to PDP

The All Progressives Congress, APC, yesterday, won the Ekiti State governorship election and five of the six bye-elections held in Ondo, Enugu, Nasarawa, Kano, Kebbi and Rivers states.

This was as winner of the governorship election in Ekiti State, Governor Biodun Oyebanji ofa APC promised to "work harder and smarter" to serve the people after his landslide victory.

Oyebanji polled 319,224 votes to defeat Peoples Democratic Party's, PDP's Dr Wole Oluyede, who scored 40,543 votes.

ADC's Ambassador Dare Bejide came third with 12,872 votes.

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Like Oyebanji, other APC candidates in six bye-elections held simultaneously with the Ekiti poll emerged victorious in Enugu, Nasarawa, Ondo, Kano and Kebbi but lost in Rivers to the PDP.

Unprecedented outcome

Addressing journalists in Ado Ekiti, after his re-election, Oyebanji described the outcome as "an unprecedented electoral outcome" in Ekiti and Nigeria.

The governor said the election marked a shift in Ekiti's political culture, noting it was conducted without a single incident of violence, unlike previous cycles.

He said: "You have spoken loudly and unequivocally, and I have heard you clearly! You have spoken, not in muffled voices, but in a thunderous yea. We have accepted the challenge which this Unity Mandate has thrown upon us.

"With this, Ekiti has taken a new course. It is the dawn of a new era where consensus building, peace and harmony have become the trading currency of political engagements."

Calling June 20 the "day of reckoning for critics," the governor said the results validated his performance.

"Ekiti people are politically enlightened. If, in their wisdom, they have decided to re-employ us, it means we are doing something right," he said, crediting President Bola Tinubu's reforms for freeing resources to states.

The governor, the first to win back-to-back election in Ekiti, said he had called PDP's Oluyede and ADC's Bejide to congratulate them and promised to visit them personally.

He said: "I have also called the candidates of the People Democratic Party, PDP, Dr Wole Oluyede and African Democratic Congress, ADC, Ambassador Dare Bejide."

Be magnanimous in victory, Tinubu tells Oyebanji

President Tinubu, yesterday, commended the people of Ekiti State for their peaceful and orderly conduct, and for reposing their trust in Governor Oyebanji.

The President, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Mr Bayo Onanuga, also lauded law enforcement agencies for maintaining law and order.

He charged the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, "to continue to invest in conducting a peaceful, free, fair and credible election as we approach the Osun governorship election in August and the general election next year."

Tinubu noted that Governor Oyebanji's first term was marked by significant strides in infrastructure, agriculture, youth employment, education, healthcare, and rural development under the BAO agenda.

According to him, the renewed mandate is, therefore, a clear vote of confidence in continuity, stability, and people-centred governance.

He, however, urged Oyebanji to remain magnanimous in victory and carry all Ekiti people along, as he consolidates on his achievements in the next four years.

He also commended all those who contested the election with the governor for exercising their democratic rights, saying it was now time to rally round Oyebanji in the task of taking Ekiti to the next level of governance.

It's an endorsement of APC governance -- PGF

Reacting to Oyebanji's victory, the chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum, Governor, PGF, and Imo State governor, Hope Uzodimma, described the victory as an endorsement of the APC's programmes.

Uzodimma said: "The overwhelming support enjoyed by the APC in the election reflected the confidence of the people in the party's programmes. Our democracy continues to grow steadily, with significant achievements recorded across sectors."

ADC rejects results

Meanwhile, Ambassador Bejide of the ADC has rejected the results, alleging 'electoral robbery' and vote buying.

Bejide insisted that the exercise did not reflect the genuine wishes and aspirations of the people of Ekiti State.

He said: "The entire process was skewed from the beginning to the end. What happened on Saturday was a sorry case for democracy in Nigeria. The APC perpetrated what can only be described as electoral robbery against the people of Ekiti State.

"We will study the situation carefully and consult widely. Our commitment remains to democracy and the rule of law, and we shall take appropriate steps in accordance with the law."

Ballot secrecy was compromised -- Yiaga Africa

Also speaking, a non-profit civic hub, Yiaga Africa, also yesterday identified critical shortcomings in results management, voter turnout computation, consistency of sensitive election materials and public communication during the Ekiti State governorship election.

The Chairman of the 2026 Ekiti Election Observation Mission, Dr Aisha Abdullahi, said BVAS failed to verify voters in 10 percent of polling units, adding that ballot secrecy was compromised in 17 percent of locations.

Abdullahi, while presenting the organisation's final Process and Results Verification for Transparency, PRVT, statement on the election, said: "The widespread reports of vote buying and voter inducement also undermined the integrity of voter choice and remained a serious threat to credible elections."

EU delegation visits EU-funded election result analysis dashboard centre in Ekiti

Meanwhile, the European Union Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS has visited the Election Result Analysis Dashboard, ERAD, Centre in Ado-Ekiti, reaffirming the European Union's longstanding support for democratic governance, civic innovation and citizen participation in Nigeria through the European Union Support to Democratic Governance in Nigeria (EU-SDGN) programme.

The ERAD Centre is a Yiaga Africa initiative established in 2022 and currently funded under the European Union Support to Democratic Governance in Nigeria (EU-SDGN) programme.

The platform uses technology to analyse election results publicly released by the Independent National Electoral Commission, contributing to research, public understanding and evidence-based conversations around electoral processes.

Speaking during the visit, the Head of Governance, Peace, and Migration Section at the European Union Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Reuben Alba Aguilera, said the European Union's support for the initiative reflected its broader partnership with Nigeria in strengthening democratic governance through locally led institutions and civil society organisations.

Aguilera said: "The European Union is proud to support Nigerian organisations that are developing innovative approaches to civic engagement and democratic governance. Through the EU-SDGN programme, we work with a wide range of Nigerian partners to strengthen democratic institutions, encourage informed citizen participation and promote greater public understanding of democratic processes.

"The Election Result Analysis Dashboard is an example of how publicly available information can be organised and analysed to support research, public awareness and informed discussion. It is an innovation developed by a Nigerian organisation, and we are pleased that the EU-SDGN programme is supporting its continued development."

He emphasised that Nigeria's elections are conducted and administered by Nigerian institutions.

"The organisation and conduct of elections are the responsibility of Nigeria's constitutional institutions. Our role is to support programmes that strengthen democratic governance, foster civic participation and encourage the exchange of knowledge and good practices through partnerships with Nigerian stakeholders", Aguilera added.

Wike's Rainbow Coalition member, Olaka Nwogu of PDP, wins in Rivers

In Rivers, an ally of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Mr Nyesom Wike, and member of the Rainbow Coalition, Senator Olaka Nwogu, was declared winner of the Rivers South-East senatorial bye-election.

Only four political parties, including APC, PDP, Action Alliance and Labour Party, took part in the poll conducted to fill the vacancy created by the sudden death of the former representative of the senatorial district, Senator Barry Mpigi, in February this year.

The election covered seven local government areas that make up the Rivers South-East senatorial district which include Khana, Gokana, Tai. Eleme, Andoni, Oyigbo and Opobo.

INEC's Returning Officer for the election, Professor Rosemary Ogu, announced the result at the Rivers South East Senatorial Collation Centre at the Khana Local Government Council Secretariat in Bori, Rivers State on Saturday night and declared that Nwogu Olaka Johnson of the PDP secured 46,961 votes to emerge as the winner of the election.

Nwogu defeated his closest rival, Osarokaka Ebenezer Erewari of the APC, who polled 1,647 votes.

According to Ogu, Douglass Fabeke of the AA got 1175 votes; and Sam Kinani of the LP polled 367 votes.

AA candidate rejects result, threatens legal action

Meanwhile, the AA candidate, Douglas Fabeke, has rejected the result of the election, citing electoral fraud and INEC's alleged compromise.

Fabeke alleged that "INEC was accused of facilitating vote buying, allowing materials to be taken to private homes, and instructing polling unit officials not to upload results as required.

"We intend to take all necessary steps to expose this malfeasance. The truth behind this flawed electoral system will be laid bare globally.

"I have instructed our polling unit agents and Local Government Area collation agents not to sign any documents that may compromise our position. The evidence we present will determine whether INEC is prepared for the 2027 elections.

"In light of these irregularities, I unequivocally reject this undemocratic electoral process and call for the outright cancellation of the election, pending the presentation of our evidence," he said.

INEC declares Envulu-Anza winner in Nasarawa North

In Nasarawa, INEC declared Mr Danladi Halilu Envulu-Anza of the APC as winner of the Nasarawa North senatorial bye-election. He got 45,362 votes.

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Announcing the results, the returning officer for the election, Professor Aminu Ali, yesterday made the declaration at the College of Education, Akwanga.

Labaran Maku of Labour Party scored 12,931 votes, while Emmanuel David Ombugadu of the PDP secured 11,331 votes.

In other results, Mohammed Stephen Alaku of the of ADC scored 4,244 votes, Arc. Ishaya Dubai Dodo of NDC had 1,496 votes.

Meanwhile, Maku has rejected the results and accused of the electoral commission of making its platform available for the APC to rig the results.

He vowed to challenge the outcome in court. Most political parties are protesting the results.

APC candidate wins Kano bye-election

The candidate of the APC, Rabiu Shuaibu, was also declared winner of the Dawakin Kudu/Warawa federal constituency bye-election in Kano State.

The result was announced by the Returning Officer, Umar Sani, after the conclusion of the poll held on Saturday.

Announcing the outcome, Sani said Shuaibu secured 35,356 votes to defeat his closest challengers.

He said Lawal Garba-Haruna of the Allied Peoples Movement, APM, came second with 268 votes, while the Labour Party candidate, Abubakar Yahaya-Muhammad, scored 98 votes.

Declaring the result, the Returning Officer said the APC candidate met all the legal requirements to be announced winner.

The bye-election was conducted to fill the vacant seat in the House of Representatives, following the death of the former lawmaker, Muhammad Danjuma-Hassan of the New Nigeria People's Party, NNPP.

APC's Faduyile sweeps Ondo South

In Ondo, the electoral commission declared Prof. Dayo Faduyile of the APC winner of the Ondo South senatorial district bye-election.

Faduyile was a National President of the Nigerian Medical Association, NMA, and currently the Special Adviser on Health Matters to Ondo State governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

INEC returning Officer who is the Vice Chancellor of the Federal University Lokoja, Prof. Gbenga Solomon-Ibileye, said: "Faduyile polled 68,474 votes to defeat Adeolu Akinwunmi of Allied People's Movement, APM, who scored 1,411 votes. Adesanya Olaoluwa of Action People's Party, APP, and Clement Funso-Nejo of Boot Party, BP, recorded 213 and 70 votes respectively.

Dapo Akinrefon, Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Rotimi Ojomoyela, Daniel Abia, Davis Ihemnachor, Edwin Philips & Hadiza Yusuf & Alumona Ukwueze also contributed to this report.

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