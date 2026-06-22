Nigeria: FRSC Officers in Overseas Course Sit for Promotion Exams Remotely

Officers of the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, pursuing academic and professional programmes abroad were allowed to participate in the Corps' 2026 promotion exercise remotely, in what the agency described as a major step towards digitising personnel management and eliminating barriers to career advancement.

The Corps introduced real-time monitoring cameras and independent observers from the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and the Federal Character Commission to oversee its 2026 promotion exercise to boost transparency and public confidence in the process.

According to a statement issued by the Corps Public Education Officer, Deputy Corps Commander, Osondu Ohaeri, the agency leveraged digital technology to conduct one of the largest promotion exercises in its history, advancing more than 10,000 personnel through a process designed to eliminate bottlenecks and enhance merit-based assessment.

It stated that the promotion exercise, which covered 3,597 intermediate rank officers and 6,408 junior officers nationwide, was conducted under the leadership of the Corps Marshal, Shehu Mohammed.

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The statement noted that the technology-driven system eliminated traditional bottlenecks associated with promotion exercises, enhanced operational efficiency, and ensured that all eligible personnel were given equal opportunities to compete strictly on the basis of merit, competence and performance.

To further strengthen the integrity of the process, the exercise, which commenced across the Corps' 12 Zonal Commands on June 14, 2026, was monitored through the deployment of surveillance cameras and supervised by representatives of the Corps Marshal.

The statement said one of the major highlights of the exercise was the successful inclusion of officers pursuing academic and professional programmes outside Nigeria.

Through the deployment of innovative ICT solutions, personnel on study leave abroad were able to participate remotely without interrupting their educational pursuits, a development the Corps said demonstrated its determination to ensure that no eligible officer was disadvantaged because of geographical location or self-development commitments.

The FRSC said the exercise reflected Mohammed's vision of building a highly motivated, professional and future-ready workforce where diligence, innovation, commitment and excellence were recognised and rewarded.

The Corps Marshal, the statement added, had continued to place career progression at the centre of his leadership agenda, adding that under Mohammed's leadership, the Corps had embarked on far-reaching reforms to improve personnel welfare, strengthen institutional capacity and leverage technology to enhance service delivery.

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It described the successful completion of the 2026 promotion exercise as further evidence of the Corps Marshal's resolve to institutionalise global best practices and transform the FRSC into a modern, digitally-driven organisation that prioritised the growth and aspirations of its workforce.

The corps stressed that dedication remained the pathways to career advancement, while supporting its broader goal of building a motivated workforce capable of delivering safer roads and improved public service to Nigerians.