Nigeria: Reactions As Oyebanji Becomes First Ekiti Gov to Win Second Consecutive Term

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the incumbent governor of Ekiti State and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji, as the winner of the 2026 Ekiti State governorship election.

By this feat, Oyebanji has made history as the first governor of the state to secure back-to-back re-election victories since the creation of Ekiti State in 1996.

He not only won the majority of votes cast but also secured victory in all 177 wards and the 16 local government areas of the state.

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The Returning Officer for the election and Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA), Professor Adenike Oladiji, announced the result in the early hours of Sunday at the INEC headquarters in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital.

"That Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji of the APC, having satisfied the requirements of the law, is hereby declared the winner and is returned elected," Prof. Oladiji declared.

The APC candidate polled 319,224 votes to defeat the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Dr Wole Oluyede, who garnered 40,543 votes to finish a distant second.

The candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Ambassador Dare Bejide, came third with 12,872 votes.

Results for the other political parties showed that the APP candidate scored 61 votes; PRP, 163; YPP, 98; NNPP, 35; AAC, 195; Accord, 564; AA, 126; APM, 59; ZLP, 113; LP, 276; SDP, 179; and ADP, 1,269.

In his reaction to the declaration, Governor Oyebanji promised to serve the people better than before.

He said: "I have a proper understanding of the responsibility that has been placed on our shoulders. It is the responsibility of service--continuous service to the people--and I assure them that I will serve with courage, compassion, humility and the fear of God.

"So, they should continue to expect better service from us as we conclude the first term and prepare for the second term."

The governor said his administration would continue to be guided by the state's 30-Year Development Plan.

"We will continue to implement the plan. We cannot depart from it, but where there are issues to be accommodated, we will review it accordingly. The people should expect a detailed implementation of the 30-Year Development Plan," he said.

However, his victory has attracted mixed reactions.

The governorship candidate of the ADC, Ambassador Dare Bejide, rejected the outcome, describing the exercise as lacking credibility.

Speaking with journalists in Ado-Ekiti, Bejide alleged that the election was fraught with irregularities.

He said: "In some polling units, including mine, the atmosphere was almost like a war zone.

"Political appointees, alongside a serving senator, allegedly brought in thugs, as well as both fake and genuine policemen. In some places, it appeared as though the election was taking place only in my polling unit. It is a sad day for democracy.

"Vote-buying was carried out openly. Bags of money were brought to polling units and, from what we observed, enormous sums were spent. To me, this reflects a failure on the part of the government. If they had performed well, there would have been no need to rely on money to influence voters.

"They should have depended on their achievements to win the election rather than openly buying votes. This is quite unfortunate and raises serious concerns about the state of our democracy."

On his next line of action, he said: "I have not personally seen the full results yet; I have only heard reports on social media. We are currently collating the results available to us. Once we receive and analyse all the polling-unit results, we will brief our party members and decide on the appropriate course of action.

"At this stage, we are certainly not satisfied with the conduct of the election. From the results we have reviewed so far, we have observed cases of over-voting, alterations and other irregularities. A lot of disturbing things occurred during the process. When our analysis is completed, we will determine the next steps."

Similarly, the PDP candidate, Dr Wole Oluyede, accused the APC of using vote-buying and intimidation to win the election.

Oluyede, who spoke through his Special Adviser on Media, Mr Gani Salau, said vote-trading played a significant role in the outcome of the election.

He said: "The election has come and gone, but what we witnessed was an electorate that once again accepted the buying and selling of votes, which was reflected in the outcome.

"As long as we continue to have off-cycle elections, this trend may persist.

"Not only was there vote-buying, but it was allegedly carried out with intimidation and the open display of cash running into ₦10,000 and ₦20,000 to influence voters.

"There is poverty in the land, and people are being deliberately impoverished, making them vulnerable during elections.

"It is unfortunate that this is still happening in our elections. Dr Oluyede has good plans for the people and does not want them to remain in poverty, which those in power are weaponising.

"The main contention is that the opposition was subjected to intimidation and arrests before the election.

"Taking ₦10,000 or ₦20,000 during an election cannot solve people's problems. You can see from the mood today that people are not celebrating."

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Oyebanji's Re-Election Is A Vote Of Confidence In Continuity -- Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu congratulated Governor Oyebanji on his resounding victory in Saturday's governorship election.

In a statement issued by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, the President commended the people of Ekiti State for their peaceful and orderly conduct and for reposing their trust in Governor Oyebanji.

He also praised law enforcement agencies for maintaining law and order during the exercise.

President Tinubu noted that Governor Oyebanji's first term was marked by significant strides in infrastructure, agriculture, youth employment, education, healthcare and rural development under the BAO Agenda.

"The renewed mandate is a clear vote of confidence in continuity, stability and people-centred governance," he said.

The President urged INEC to continue improving its conduct of elections as the country prepares for the Osun governorship election in August and the general election next year.

He urged the governor to remain magnanimous in victory and carry all Ekiti people along as he consolidates on his achievements in the next four years.