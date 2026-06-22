Liberia, Sierra Leone Sign Tax Cooperation Agreement

MONROVIA, June 22, 2026 -- The Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) and Sierra Leone's National Revenue Authority (NRA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at strengthening cross-border tax compliance, enhancing information sharing, and combating tax evasion between the two countries.

The agreement on Simultaneous Tax Examinations (STE) was signed in Freetown by LRA Commissioner General James Dorbor Jallah and NRA Commissioner General Jeneba Bangura on the sidelines of the 13th IMF AFRITAC West 2 Steering Committee Meeting.

The initiative establishes a framework for coordinated tax examinations involving taxpayers and businesses operating in both Liberia and Sierra Leone, with the objective of improving tax compliance and reducing revenue leakages.

The agreement is aligned with the ECOWAS Supplementary Act on Mutual Administrative Assistance in Tax Matters and provides for simultaneous tax examinations of individuals and companies whose cross-border operations may have tax implications in both jurisdictions.

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Under the arrangement, the two revenue authorities will exchange relevant information, conduct joint risk assessments, coordinate audit activities, and strengthen cooperation on tax matters involving multinational businesses and other cross-border taxpayers.

The collaboration will focus on high-risk transactions, transfer pricing, illicit financial flows, unreported income, tax avoidance, tax evasion, and other activities that undermine domestic revenue collection.

The MoU also seeks to improve the determination of taxpayers' correct tax liabilities, strengthen administrative cooperation, enhance the effectiveness of cross-border audits, and reduce compliance costs for both taxpayers and tax administrations.

In addition, the agreement is expected to help prevent double taxation and facilitate the early resolution of cross-border tax disputes, creating a more transparent, predictable and business-friendly tax environment for investors operating in both countries.

Speaking after the signing ceremony, LRA Commissioner General James Dorbor Jallah described the agreement as a significant milestone in regional tax cooperation and domestic revenue mobilization.

He said increasing economic integration within the ECOWAS region requires stronger collaboration among revenue authorities to effectively address cross-border tax risks, improve compliance and safeguard government revenues.

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For her part, NRA Commissioner General Jeneba Bangura said the agreement reflects the shared commitment of Liberia and Sierra Leone to strengthening tax compliance, improving information exchange and enhancing cooperation in addressing cross-border tax challenges.

According to Bangura, closer collaboration between the two revenue administrations will help protect their respective tax bases, improve domestic revenue mobilization and contribute to regional economic integration.

The agreement also reinforces the commitment of both countries to implementing international best practices in tax administration while supporting ECOWAS efforts to combat tax evasion, illicit financial flows and aggressive tax avoidance schemes.