Liberia Takes Over Leadership of Two Key IMF Regional Committees

MONROVIA, June 22, 2026 -- Liberia has assumed the chairmanship of both the AFRITAC West 2 Steering Committee and the African Training Institute (ATI) Steering Committee for the July 2026-June 2027 term, marking a significant milestone in the country's growing role in regional financial governance.

The Central Bank of Liberia (CBL) announced that member countries unanimously endorsed Liberia to chair the two International Monetary Fund (IMF)-supported committees during separate meetings held this month.

The transfer of the ATI Steering Committee chairmanship from Mali to Liberia was approved during a virtual meeting on June 12, while the AFRITAC West 2 Steering Committee chairmanship was transferred from Sierra Leone during a meeting held June 18 in Freetown.

Liberia was represented by Executive Governor Henry F. Saamoi, Deputy Governor for Economic Policy James B. Wilfred, Liberia Revenue Authority Commissioner General James Dorbor Jallah and other senior government officials.

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According to the CBL, Liberia received unanimous backing from member states and development partners, while officials from the Liberia Institute of Statistics and Geo-Information Services (LISGIS), the Liberia Revenue Authority and the Central Bank participated in panel discussions on statistics, leadership and governance, and the integration of IMF capacity development programs.

In his acceptance remarks, Governor Saamoi pledged Liberia's commitment to ensuring that IMF-supported capacity development programs remain responsive to member countries' needs, strengthening regional cooperation and peer learning, and improving the effectiveness and accountability of technical assistance and training initiatives.

"Liberia will discharge this responsibility with humility, dedication, and a strong spirit of partnership," Saamoi said.

As chair, Liberia will host the AFRITAC West 2 and ATI Steering Committee meetings in 2027, further positioning the country as a regional hub for dialogue on economic governance and institutional capacity building.

AFRITAC West 2 and the African Training Institute are key components of the IMF's capacity development framework, providing technical assistance and professional training to member countries in areas including monetary policy, financial sector supervision and macroeconomic management.

The CBL said Liberia has benefited significantly from the programs, which have supported reforms aimed at strengthening economic stability and promoting sustainable growth.

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The Bank noted that Liberia's election to lead both committees reflects the country's expanding leadership role within ECOWAS and the West African Monetary Zone and reinforces its growing influence in regional financial cooperation.- Press release.