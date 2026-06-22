Nigeria: 19 Killed, Many Injured in Fresh Plateau Attack

No fewer than 19 persons were reportedly killed and several others injured following an attack on Kawel village in Mushere District of Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The attack, according to residents, occurred late Sunday night while people in the community were asleep.

Malo Bitrus, a resident of Bokkos, told Vanguard that the gunmen stormed the village at about 11:40 p.m., shooting sporadically and causing residents to flee for safety.

He said over 19 persons were killed.

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Confirming the incident to Vanguard, Bokkos Youth Leader Christopher Luka said the attackers invaded the community and opened fire on residents.

According to him, information about the attack reached local youth leaders shortly after midnight.

"A youth leader called around 12 a.m. and reported that gunmen attacked the community and shot several persons. So far, 19 deaths have been confirmed," he said.

Luka explained that immediately after receiving the information, he alerted security personnel stationed in Bokkos.

"I contacted security personnel, and they confirmed they had received information about the incident and were moving to the affected community," he added.

He described the attack as unprovoked and called on security agencies to intensify efforts to prevent further violence and improve protection for vulnerable communities.

The latest incident occurred less than five days after the killing of the District Head of Gwande in Bokkos Local Government Area, Saf Samuel Alaket, who was reportedly attacked along the Sha District axis bordering the Daffo community while returning from a traditional council meeting.

Efforts to obtain confirmation from the spokesperson of the Plateau State Police Command, SP Alfred Alabo, and the spokesman of Operation Safe Haven, Captain Polycarp Oteh, were unsuccessful.

More details later.