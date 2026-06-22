Nigeria: Bandit Claims Attacks On Security Operatives in Video

Masked speaker claimed responsibility for recent attacks in parts of Sokoto and Zamfara states.

A new video released by a man believed to be notorious bandit leader Bello Turji has raised fresh concerns about the resilience of armed groups operating in Nigeria's North-west.

The masked speaker claimed responsibility for recent attacks in parts of Sokoto and Zamfara states.

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The video, delivered in Hausa and dated 20 June, shows the speaker flanked by armed men dressed in military-style camouflage, with belts of ammunition and multiple firearms displayed around them.

Although PREMIUM TIMES could not independently verify the claims made in the recording, the footage is likely to fuel concerns about the continued operational capacity of Turji's network despite years of military offensives targeting bandit enclaves across the region.

In the video, the speaker claimed that his fighters recently carried out attacks against security operatives and individuals he accused of seizing livestock and killing members of their communities in Zamfara and Sokoto states.

"Some people who are chasing away our livestock are killing our innocent brothers and sisters," the speaker said, mentioning Shinkafi in Zamfara State and Sabon Birni in Sokoto State among affected areas.

"Allah granted us victory over these people who are carrying out these operations and driving away our livestock. We killed them," he added.

The speaker did not provide casualty figures or details of the alleged attacks, but repeatedly claimed that his group had ambushed security personnel and confronted those involved in cattle rustling.

Propaganda, projection of strength

The latest recording appears to be part of a broader effort by Mr Turji's gang to project strength at a time security agencies have intensified operations against armed groups in the North-west.

For years, Mr Turji has used videos and audio messages to communicate with supporters, issue threats, announce ceasefires and respond to military operations targeting his camps.

Security analysts say such messages often serve propaganda purposes, helping armed groups boost fighters' morale, intimidate local communities, and challenge official narratives about security gains.

The emergence of the latest video is particularly significant because it comes amid renewed military operations in parts of Sokoto and Zamfara and repeated assurances by security authorities that top bandit commanders are being degraded.

The recording also appeared designed to frame the group's activities as retaliation against alleged attacks on pastoral communities and the seizure of livestock -- a narrative experts say has frequently been used by armed groups to justify violence and attract sympathy within affected communities.

Long-running conflict

The video comes against the backdrop of worsening insecurity across large parts of Nigeria's North-west, where communities continue to grapple with killings, kidnappings, cattle rustling and mass displacement.

Communities in Shinkafi, Isa, Sabon Birni, Goronyo and neighbouring local government areas have remained among the worst affected by attacks linked to armed groups operating along the Sokoto-Zamfara border corridor.

What began years ago as conflicts involving grazing routes, land access and cattle rustling has evolved into a complex security crisis involving mass abductions, extortion networks, illegal taxation and attacks on rural communities.

Mr Turji, who is believed to operate from forest enclaves spanning parts of Zamfara and neighbouring states, is one of the most wanted bandit leaders in the region despite repeated military offensives targeting his network.

In recent weeks, security concerns have intensified across eastern Sokoto following reports of attacks on farming communities, intelligence alerts warning of possible violence and claims that fighters linked to Mr Turji were regrouping and acquiring new weapons.

A recent report by a civil society organisation alleged that some of Turji's associates were conducting weapons training and tactical drills in communities near the Sokoto-Zamfara border. The claims have not been independently verified.

Humanitarian impact

The continued violence has taken a heavy toll on rural communities across the region.

Residents of several communities in Sokoto and Zamfara have repeatedly abandoned their farms because of attacks, kidnappings and demands for protection levies by armed groups.

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The renewed insecurity comes at a critical period in the farming season, raising concerns among residents and humanitarian organisations about food production and livelihoods in areas already affected by years of conflict.

Local sources have also reported persistent displacement from communities in Sabon Birni and neighbouring areas following repeated attacks and threats by armed groups.

Authorities silent

As of the time of filing this report, neither the Defence Headquarters nor the police commands in Sokoto and Zamfara states had issued official responses to the claims made in the video.

Historically, military authorities have dismissed similar recordings as propaganda intended to exaggerate the capabilities of armed groups and undermine public confidence in ongoing security operations.

PREMIUM TIMES could not independently verify the authenticity of the video or the claims it contains.

However, for residents of communities that continue to endure attacks, kidnappings and displacement, the latest recording is likely to reinforce concerns that some of the region's most notorious armed groups remain active despite sustained security operations.