Nigeria: #ekitidecides2026 - Oyebanji Delivers Victory Speech, Extends 'Hands of Fellowship' to Oluyede, Bejide, Others

Mr Oyebanji defeated 13 others to emerge victorious in Saturday's off-cycle governorship election.

Ekiti State Governor and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Biodun Oyebanji, in a conciliatory gesture, has extended what he described as "hands of fellowship" to his opponents in Saturday's election, saying the exercise is over and governance must now take precedence.

The governor stated this while delivering his victory speech in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, on Sunday.

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Mr Oyebanji defeated 13 other candidates to emerge victorious in the off-cycle election.

INEC Chief Returning Officer and Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA), Adenike Oladiji, a professor, while declaring the results at about 3 a.m. on Sunday, said the governor polled 319,224 votes to defeat the candidate of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), Wole Oluyede, who came a distant second with 40,543 votes.

The candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Dare Bejide, scored 12,872 votes to finish third.

The governor won re-election by winning all 16 local government areas of the state, making him the first governor in the state's history to win a consecutive election.

Mr Oyebanji disclosed that he had already contacted Messrs Oluyede and Bejide and would continue discussions with them in the state's interest. He also said he would be meeting them later on Sunday.

"I have called them personally, and discussions are ongoing. The election is over. What is important now is how we move Ekiti State forward together. We are all stakeholders in the progress of our dear state," he said.

The governor described his victory in the just-concluded governorship election as a clear validation of the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He declared that the unprecedented electoral outcome reflected the confidence of the Ekiti people in both his government and the president's leadership.

Mr Oyebanji said the overwhelming mandate handed to him by the electorate was not only humbling but also a powerful endorsement of the developmental strides recorded by his administration over the last four years and the reforms being implemented at the federal level by President Tinubu.

"As you are aware, the electoral umpire, through its Returning Officer, has announced me as the winner of the 2026 governorship election. The people of Ekiti have spoken loudly and unequivocally. They have spoken not in muffled voices but in a thunderous roar. We have heard them clearly, and we accept the challenge that this historic mandate has placed on our shoulders," he said.

According to him, the election result represents more than a political victory; it signifies a major shift in the state's political culture and the triumph of peace, consensus-building, and democratic maturity over violence and division.

"This is not just a watershed moment; it is a remarkable transformation in our political culture. Unlike previous electoral cycles marked by violence and tension, this election was conducted peacefully, with no incidents of violence. Ekiti has demonstrated that politics can be conducted in an atmosphere of harmony, civility and mutual respect," he stated.

The governor attributed his re-election to the confidence the people reposed in his administration, insisting that Ekiti voters were politically sophisticated enough to assess performance and make informed choices.

"By October, Ekiti will be 30 years old. This is the first time in our history that a sitting governor will be re-elected back-to-back. Ekiti people are politically enlightened. They know what works for them, and they know when to change a government that is not performing. If they have chosen to re-employ us, it means we are doing something right," he said.

Mr Oyebanji explained that the victory was the result of the diligent implementation of his administration's six-pillar development agenda, which, he said, had positively impacted the lives of residents across the state.

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According to him, "We entered into a contract with the people based on our six pillars of governance. Over the last four years, we have faithfully implemented programmes and projects across these thematic areas.

"The people have seen the difference, and they have renewed our mandate. They have decided that there is no reason to abandon a team that is delivering value."

Expressing confidence ahead of the 2027 presidential election, Mr Oyebanji declared that the support demonstrated by Ekiti voters would be replicated for Mr Tinubu when Nigerians return to the polls.

"This victory is a validation of the President's administration and a vote of confidence in his leadership by the people of Ekiti. I do not doubt that an even better outcome will be recorded for him in Ekiti during the 2027 presidential election," he stated.

Mr Oyebanji also commended INEC, security agencies, election observers, traditional rulers, religious leaders, labour unions, artisans, market women, persons living with disabilities and party supporters for their contributions to the success of the election.