Sierra Leone - Frontline Reporters Organise to Fight Poverty Pay and Rights Abuses

press release

Reporters from numerous media outlets exposed the failure by their employers to pay even the minimum wage of 1200 SLE (around 50 USD), the legally required NASSIT social security payments and the denial of rights to sick pay, maternity leave and other benefits journalists are entitled to under the law. Many reported they were expected to work unlimited numbers of hours and yet were denied holidays or proper rest breaks.

Women journalists spoke out strongly denouncing bullying and sexual harassment by managers in their workplaces and by politicians when working in the field.

Concrete steps by SLAJ to increase the safety of journalists and to continue to advance media freedom issues, including the campaign for a standalone chapter in the country's new constitution were also endorsed.

As a priority reporters vowed to build and strengthen the Sierra Leone Reporters Union to lead an active and militant campaign to enforce the country's labour laws and put an end to media employers being able to break the law with impunity.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

SLRU President Yeanor Kabia said: "Today's roundtable discussion organized by IFJ, SLRU and SLAJ was an important step in addressing the welfare, security and condition of service of reporters in Sierra Leone. As a union, we remain committed to advocating for a safer working environment, better welfare, and improved professional conditions for every reporter. The conversation was timely and necessary, as the safety, wellbeing and professional dignity of reporters must remain a priority."

IFJ General Secretary Anthony Bellanger said: "There can be no more excuses for media employers wilfully failing to pay the minimum wage or denying journalists their legal rights and benefits. The time for change is now. Those who have nothing have everything to gain by getting active in the SLRU and joining the fight for fair pay, decent and safe working conditions and professional rights. The government and Independent Media Commission have the power to enforce the law to stop such unlawful abuses. They must do so now - and we will work with SLAJ and the SLRU to demand they act to put an end to poverty".

The workshop was organised as part of the EU-funded, BBC Media Action-led MEDIA project.