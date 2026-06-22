Ghana: Journalists Urged to Uphold Accuracy Amid Rising Misinformation

Koforidua — Journalists have been urged to uphold the principles of responsible journalism by ensuring accuracy, fairness and truth in their reportage, as misinformation and disinformation continue to pose serious threats to both national and global economies.

The call was made by the Director of Communications at the Bank of Ghana (BoG), Bernard Otabil, during a two-day media capacity-building workshop for journalists from the Eastern, Ashanti, Central and Volta regions.

Mr Otabil emphasised that the media played a critical role in shaping public understanding of economic issues and national policies.

He noted that while many people might not read detailed documents such as the Monetary Policy Report, journalists had the power to influence public perception through brief engagements.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Related Articles

He explained that statistics alone could not tell the full story, stressing that behind every economic figure was a human being, a farmer in Techiman, a manufacturer in Tema, a trader in Kejetia, or a start-up owner in Accra.

According to him, it was the responsibility of the media to bring such human-centred stories to life and explain how policy decisions, including changes in the monetary policy rate, affected access to credit, cost of doing business and employment opportunities, particularly for the youth.

Mr Otabil urged journalists to go beyond headline reporting and position themselves as strategic partners in national development.

He said the country needed media practitioners who could simplify complex policies, fairly interrogate data, and highlight opportunities in sectors such as manufacturing, agriculture and exports, in addition to reporting challenges.

He cautioned against the growing spread of fake news, warning that misinformation and disinformation could harm markets, affect a country's ratings and influence economic decision-making.

Additionally, Mr Otabil explained that inaccurate information, especially on foreign exchange rates, could lead individuals and businesses to take wrong decisions.

He cited spare parts dealers who rely on foreign exchange as an example, noting that such businesses could suffer if they acted on false information.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Media By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He further stressed that journalists had a duty to ensure that their reports were factual and grounded in truth, particularly in an era where information spreads rapidly.

Mr Otabil observed that once false information was published, corrections or apologies often failed to reach the same audience, leaving many people with misleading impressions that could even threaten national security.

Moreover, he warned that misinformation and disinformation were projected to have significant impact on the global economy in the coming years, as investors and fund managers might act on inaccurate information.

Mr Otabil, therefore, called on journalists and media practitioners to exercise greater responsibility in their work, stressing that media freedom must always be accompanied by accountability.

The workshop, which began on Wednesday and ended on Thursday, formed part of the Bank of Ghana's efforts to equip journalists with the knowledge and skills to accurately interpret and report on economic issues, monetary policy decisions and their implications.