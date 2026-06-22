Ghana: Father's Day - NPA Donates Gh¢100,000 Items to Accra Psychiatric Hospital

The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) has donated assorted food, non-food and sanitary items valued at about GH¢100,000 to male patients of the Accra Psychiatric Hospital.

The gesture formed part of activities marking Father's Day and Men's Mental Health Awareness Month.

Items presented included gallons of cooking oil, bottled water, towels, mosquito nets, boxes of toothbrushes and toothpaste, insecticides, detergents, bathing soap, washing powder, sugar, 20 bags of rice and 30 mattresses.

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The authority also pledged to support efforts to repair the roof of the children's ward to improve conditions at the facility.

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The donation followed a tour of the hospital by officials of the authority. The team visited the male, female and children's wards to familiarise themselves with the challenges confronting both patients and staff, and to identify areas for possible support.

The Director of Corporate Affairs at the NPA, Maria Edith Oquaye, explained that the visit formed part of the Authority's corporate social responsibility programme. She said it was intended to show care and solidarity with fathers and male patients at the hospital.

She described conditions in some of the wards as heartbreaking, noting that the experience had deepened the authority's resolve to support the facility.

Mrs Oquaye indicated that although the team had initially visited to make a donation, their interaction with patients and staff revealed the need for further assistance.

She stressed that beyond material support, spending time with patients and listening to their experiences was equally important.

The director also noted that June is globally recognised as Mental Health Awareness Month and urged the public to pay closer attention to mental health issues.

She explained that mental health conditions could affect anyone and may arise from various circumstances, including genetic factors.

Mrs Oquaye further gave an assurance on behalf of the Chief Executive of the NPA that the authority would return to the hospital with additional support. She added that management would consider further interventions, including the possible adoption of a ward, following internal discussions.

Receiving the items on behalf of the Medical Director, Medical Officer, Dr Joseph Agbenyega Atsutse, expressed appreciation to the NPA for the gesture.

He said the donation would go a long way to support patient care, particularly for those without relatives or visitors to cater for their needs.

Dr Atsutse explained that the hospital accommodates many vagrant patients who have either been abandoned or have no known family members, making such donations critical to their welfare.

He described the items as a demonstration of compassion and expressed the hope that other corporate institutions and individuals would emulate the example set by the NPA.

The medical officer also appealed for increased public support, noting that the hospital relies heavily on donations to sustain its operations.

He added that many renovation projects at the facility had been undertaken with support from non-governmental organisations and other benevolent groups.

Meanwhile, a Senior Staff Nurse at the Children's Ward, Dorcas Sarpong, highlighted challenges facing the unit.

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She said the ward currently houses 14 children with special needs, including autism and other developmental conditions, many of whom require constant care.

Ms Sarpong explained that nurses are responsible for feeding, bathing and changing diapers for most of the children.

She identified shortages of diapers and limited food options as some of the key challenges facing the ward.

According to her, many of the children had either been abandoned by relatives or brought in by Good Samaritans after being found on the streets.

She added that some patients had lived at the facility for between 10 and 20 years without receiving visits from family members.

Ms Sarpong expressed the hope that increased support from organisations and individuals would help improve the quality of care for children and other patients at the hospital.