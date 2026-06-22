Ghana: Accra Girls Shs Wins 2026 Nacoc Inter-Schools Quiz Competition

Accra Girls Senior High School emerged winners of the 2026 Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) Inter-Schools Quiz Competition held in Accra on Friday.

The school secured the first position with 44 points and Presbyterian Boys Senior High School (PRESEC) placed second with 36 points, followed by Labone Senior High School with 35 points, while St. Thomas Aquinas Senior High School came fourth with 32 points in the keenly contested competition.

The participating schools were presented with plaques, medals, cheques and

GH¢20,000 life insurance cover package in recognition of their outstanding performance and participation.

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The awards were aimed at encouraging students to champion the fight against drug abuse and other narcotics-related offences.

Speaking at the event on Friday, the Director-General of the Narcotics Control Commission, Brigadier General Maxwell Obuba Mantey, commended the participating schools for demonstrating a high level of knowledge on drug abuse prevention and control.

He stressed the need for sustained public education to discourage substance abuse among the youth and urged students to prioritise education over drug use.

Mr Mantey said the Commission would continue to intensify awareness creation and enforcement measures to protect young people from the dangers associated with narcotic drugs.

The Chairperson of the event, Mrs Margaret Ansei, urged students to become ambassadors of a drug-free lifestyle and use their influence to promote positive social change.

She commended the Commission for creating a platform that educates and empowers young people to make informed decisions on drug abuse.

Mrs Ansei noted that the theme for this year's competition, 'Empowering Drug-Free Ambassadors for Positive Social Impact in the Digital Age,' was timely, given the growing influence of technology and social media on young people.

While acknowledging the opportunities digital platforms offer for learning, innovation and entrepreneurship, she cautioned that they also expose young people to harmful influences that could negatively affect their choices.

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She congratulated the contestants for their participation and described their presence as a demonstration of leadership, discipline and commitment to positive values.

Mrs Ansei encouraged them to use their voices, friendships and social media platforms to advocate responsible behaviour and healthy lifestyles.

She stressed that Ghana's future depended on a generation that was healthy, focused, innovative and productive, and urged the youth to protect their minds, nurture their talents and pursue their dreams with purpose.

The Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Exim Bank, Mr Sylvester Mensah, also called on the students to become agents of positive change in their schools and communities.

According to him, the true success of the competition would not only be measured by the trophy won but by the impact participants make after the event.

Mr Mensah encouraged the students to use the knowledge acquired through the competition to influence their peers positively and discourage the use of illicit drugs.

He said their ability to promote responsible behaviour and champion anti-drug advocacy would be the real victory of the initiative.