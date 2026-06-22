Liberia: LPBO Executive Director Calls for Peace Education in National Curriculum

MONROVIA — The Executive Director of the Liberia Peacebuilding Office (LPBO), Sheilk Kamara, has called on the National Legislature and the Ministry of Education to incorporate peace education into Liberia's national curriculum, saying the move is essential to promoting national stability, reconciliation, and peaceful coexistence.

Speaking over the weekend in Monrovia, Kamara said integrating peace education into the country's primary, secondary, and tertiary education systems would equip young people with the knowledge, values, and skills needed to prevent conflict and contribute to sustainable peace.

"We must not allow the next generation to inherit a country that is divided and plagued by violence," Kamara said. "Higher education institutions must lead the way in promoting peace and dialogue. They are the future leaders of our nation, and it is their responsibility to carry forward the values of peace. We must ensure that our youth are equipped with the knowledge and values necessary to foster peace, national stability and reconciliation."

Kamara emphasized that peace education should be accessible to all students, regardless of their social or economic background, by including it in the national curriculum.

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He said peace education is a critical component of nation-building, particularly as Liberia continues to recover from the effects of years of civil conflict.

According to him, incorporating peace education at every level of the education system would help address the root causes of violence, strengthen national unity and reduce the likelihood of future conflicts.

"Without a strong foundation of peace education, we risk repeating the mistakes of the past," he warned.

Kamara also called for a comprehensive strategy to address drug abuse, which he described as a major driver of violence in the country.

"We must address the root causes of drug abuse, not just the symptoms," he said. "This requires a multi-faceted strategy involving families, schools and communities."

He urged the government, educators, communities and development partners to work together to create an environment where peace is not only taught in schools but practiced throughout society.

Kamara further appealed to the international community to continue supporting Liberia's peacebuilding efforts.

"We need the support of our global partners to ensure that our children grow up in a safe and peaceful environment," he said.

Established in 2009 under the Ministry of Local Government, the Liberia Peacebuilding Office serves as the country's national peacebuilding secretariat, coordinating policies and programs on reconciliation, conflict prevention, early warning, and peace education.