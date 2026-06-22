Liberia: Family Conference Ends With Push for Youth Empowerment

Liberia has concluded the eighth Strengthening Families Conference with participants calling for stronger investment in families, youth empowerment and community resilience as essential pillars for national development and social stability.

The two-day conference, held June 19-20 at the EJS Ministerial Complex in Monrovia, brought together cabinet ministers, lawmakers, diplomats, faith leaders, civil society representatives and youth advocates from across West Africa.

Organized by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints under the theme, "Strengthening Families, Empowering Youth, and Building Resilient Communities," the conference was open to the public and also reached thousands of participants through livestreams and community viewing centers.

Speaking on behalf of the Africa West Area Presidency, Elder Ojederen said Liberia's experience with civil conflict underscores the need to strengthen families and support vulnerable children.

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He identified values, mentorship, education and skills development, and a sense of belonging as critical to empowering young people and building resilient communities.

Ojederen also highlighted church-supported initiatives, including BYU Pathway Worldwide, Succeed in School and Gathering Place, as programs designed to strengthen families and expand educational opportunities for both members and non-members.

Representing First Lady Kartumu Yarta Boakai, Chief of Staff Fode E. Kape urged policymakers to enact measures that protect children and promote family well-being.

A representative of Nigeria's Federal Ministry of Women Affairs delivered remarks on behalf of Minister Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, emphasizing the link between strong families, youth empowerment, mental health and the responsible use of technology.

Jennifer Hawks, Executive Director of Engage Now Africa, called on participants to preserve positive cultural values while creating environments that provide care, protection and opportunities for young people.

Former Deputy Information Minister Kadiatu K. Brohiri encouraged the responsible use of technology, saying digital tools must be guided by strong moral values to produce meaningful social transformation.

Youth representative Abigail Freeman appealed to leaders, parents and development partners to invest in young people, stressing that collective action is essential to national progress.

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Dr. Bridget C. Madrian, Dean of the BYU Marriott School of Business, underscored the importance of leadership development through mentorship, integrity and positive example.

The conference also recognized Abdul Manaf Kemokai of Defence for Children International Sierra Leone as the recipient of the 2025 Family Values Award for his contributions to child protection.

Former Vice President Jewel Howard-Taylor participated as a panelist and special guest, while the program featured cultural performances, musical presentations and exhibitions by Liberian businesses and church service organizations.

Organizers also highlighted the groundbreaking of the DuPont Road Maternity Hospital in Montserrado County and a classroom construction project in Bong County as practical outcomes aligned with the conference's family-strengthening mission.

The Strengthening Families Conference is an annual initiative of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and is hosted in a different African country each year. Organizers announced that the 2027 conference will be held in Cotonou, Benin.