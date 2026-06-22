Liberia: Stronger Commitments to Child Welfare Emerge At Day of the African Child Dialogue

Monrovia — Stakeholders have wrapped up the Day of the African Child (DAC) 2026 Commitments Review Meeting in Monrovia, using the forum to assess progress on previous pledges, promote accountability, and renew commitments aimed at advancing the rights and welfare of children across the country.

Held at the One UN House's Kofi Annan Conference Room on Friday, June 19, 2026, the dialogue brought together members of the Liberia National Children's Representative Forum, government ministries and agencies, development partners, United Nations agencies, civil society organizations, and children to review commitments made during previous Day of the African Child commemorations and identify priority actions for 2026 and beyond.

A review of the commitments made by government ministries and agencies during the 2025 Day of the African Child highlighted both encouraging progress and the need for stronger implementation to improve the lives of children across Liberia.

During the dialogue, government institutions reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening child rights and welfare over the 2026/2027 period. Key pledges include advancing child-responsive planning and budgeting, combating child labor, expanding access to quality education, healthcare, protection, and social services, and promoting meaningful child participation in decision-making through the Liberia National Children's Representative Forum.

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Participants also committed to strengthening coordination among government institutions, development partners, civil society organizations, and local communities to better safeguard children's rights.

Specific priorities identified for the coming years include strengthening menstrual hygiene facilities in schools; transforming school health clubs into peer-learning platforms to promote reproductive health education; protecting children who are vulnerable to the impacts of climate change; increasing children's participation in sports; providing cash support for more than 100 children reunified from substandard orphanages; and introducing the teaching of the Children's Law in schools.

Other commitments include reactivating the Child Justice Forum, reviewing the Children's Law, supporting the national school feeding programme, building youth capacity in agriculture, and increasing budget allocations for child-responsive planning and programmes that directly improve children's welfare.

The Day of the African Child is commemorated annually on June 16 in honor of the children of Soweto, South Africa, who stood up for their right to quality education during the 1976 Soweto Uprising. In recognition of their bravery and to promote children's rights across the continent, the Organization of African Unity--now the African Union--established the Day of the African Child in 1991. The annual observance encourages African governments to address challenges affecting children, including education, child protection, healthcare, and equality.

This year's national commemoration was held in Voinjama, Lofa County, under the theme: "Ensuring Universal Access to Water, Sanitation and Hygiene for Every Child in Africa." The theme underscores the critical role that safe water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) services play in children's health, education, protection, and overall development, recognizing that access to WASH is fundamental to ensuring every child can learn, grow, and thrive in a safe and dignified environment.

The review meeting reinforced the importance of child participation and multi-sectoral collaboration in shaping policies and programmes that directly affect children's lives.

In her closing remarks, United Nations Resident Coordinator in Liberia, Christine Umutoni, emphasized that while children's rights must be protected, children also have responsibilities. She urged children to reject harmful behaviors, stressing that no child should commit acts of sexual violence against another child, abuse drugs, or engage in activities that could derail their future.

Speaking on behalf of the Government of Liberia, Victoria Williams Zaway, Director of the Child Protection Division at the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, expressed appreciation to the diplomatic community and development partners for their continued support. She called for sustained collaboration with ministries and agencies working to improve the lives of children, ensuring that every Liberian child has the opportunity to achieve a better future.

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While policy discussions and awareness campaigns are important, many Liberian children continue to face challenges, including inadequate educational facilities, child labor, limited access to healthcare, violence against children, and insufficient public investment in child welfare.

The Day of the African Child should therefore serve not only as an annual commemoration but also as an accountability platform where ministries and agencies regularly report on progress, challenges, and the impact of their commitments.

Furthermore, sustained investment, stronger inter-agency collaboration, and child-centered budgeting will be essential if Liberia is to fulfill its obligations under the African Union's child rights agenda and international conventions protecting the rights of children.