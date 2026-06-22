Liberia: LERC Holds Public Hearing On LEC's Plan to Expand Electricity Services to Buchanan

Buchanan — The Liberia Electricity Regulatory Commission (LERC) today conducted a public hearing on the Liberia Electricity Corporation's (LEC) application to amend its Distribution License to include Buchanan City and its surrounding communities.

The hearing was chaired by Mr. Claude J. Katta, Chairman of the Board of Commissioners, alongside Commissioners Cllr. Ela-Edward Toomey II and Mr. Amara M. Kamara. The event brought together government officials, development partners, civil society representatives, students, community leaders, and residents of Buchanan.

Among those in attendance were Hon. Armah Zolu Jallah, Chairman of the Board of the Rural and Renewable Energy Agency (RREA); Hon. Oliver S. Gbegbe, Assistant Minister at the Ministry of Mines and Energy; Hon. Jonathan Kaipay, Port Manager of the Buchanan Port; and Hon. Nat Bayjay, Deputy Minister for Technical Services at the Ministry of Information, Cultural Affairs and Tourism (MICAT).

The public hearing provided an opportunity for residents and stakeholders to engage directly with LEC management on plans to begin electricity distribution in Buchanan City and surrounding communities. LEC representatives outlined their proposed operations and responded to questions and concerns from participants.

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Speaking at the hearing, Chairman Katta emphasized the importance of public participation in the regulatory process."This hearing is about ensuring that the people of Buchanan have a voice in decisions that will affect their communities. LERC remains committed to making sure that electricity services are delivered in a manner that benefits the public," Chairman Katta said.

Chairman Katta noted that the Commission would carefully review all comments and concerns raised during the hearing before deciding on LEC's application.

Residents welcomed the proposed expansion, describing it as a significant step toward improving living conditions, supporting businesses, and accelerating economic development in Grand Bassa County. Many participants expressed excitement about the return of electricity to Buchanan after 36 years, calling it a historic milestone for the city and its people.-Press release.