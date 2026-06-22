Liberia: CSA Breaks Ground for Central Regional Headquarters in Bong

The Civil Service Agency (CSA) has broken ground for the construction of its Central Regional Headquarters in Gbarnga, Bong County, as part of the government's decentralization drive to improve access to civil service programs and personnel services in Bong, Nimba and Lofa counties.

The groundbreaking ceremony, held June 19 at the Gbarnga Administrative Building, brought together senior government officials, local authorities and members of the Bong County Legislative Caucus.

Performing the groundbreaking, Bong County Senator Prince K. Moye described the project as a major step toward decentralizing government services and bringing public institutions closer to citizens outside Monrovia.

Moye, who chairs the Senate Committee on Ways, Means, Finance and Budget and heads the Bong County Legislative Caucus, pledged continued legislative support for the Civil Service Agency through budgetary appropriations aimed at strengthening public sector institutions.

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He also commended CSA Director-General Dr. Josiah F. Joekai Jr. for reforms aimed at promoting merit-based recruitment, professionalism, accountability and efficiency in the civil service.

The senator praised the agency's policy requiring all prospective civil servants to undergo standardized testing and interviews, regardless of referrals or recommendations, describing the measure as one that promotes fairness and competence in public service.

Bong County Superintendent Hawa Loleyah Norris reaffirmed the county administration's commitment to the project and disclosed that two acres of land behind the County Administration Building had been allocated for the construction of the regional headquarters.

She said the facility would strengthen government operations and improve the delivery of public services throughout central Liberia.

For his part, Dr. Joekai said the regional headquarters will offer the same services currently provided at the CSA's national headquarters in Monrovia, reducing the need for civil servants to travel long distances for personnel and administrative services.

He said the project forms part of the government's broader decentralization agenda to improve efficiency and public service delivery across the country.

According to Joekai, the Government of Liberia is funding the Gbarnga project, as well as similar regional headquarters planned for Grand Bassa and Grand Gedeh counties.

He said the initiative demonstrates the government's commitment to strengthening public institutions and expanding access to civil service programs nationwide.

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Upon completion, the Central Regional Headquarters is expected to improve coordination among government institutions, support training and professional development for public employees, reduce administrative delays, and bring key civil service functions closer to thousands of government workers in central Liberia.