Liberia: Salala Citizens Back War Crimes, Anti-Corruption Courts

SALALA DISTRICT — Citizens of Salala District in Bong County have reaffirmed their support for the establishment of the War and Economic Crimes Court and the National Anti-Corruption Court, calling for greater accountability for wartime atrocities and public corruption in Liberia.

The endorsement was conveyed by Salala District Representative Moima Briggs Mensah during a reconciliation meeting held on Friday with residents of the district.

Addressing the gathering, Rep. Mensah stressed the need to end impunity and ensure accountability for crimes committed during Liberia's civil conflict, as well as the misuse of public resources.

"The practice of using government resources for personal gain and taking the law into one's own hands must stop," Mensah said. "Especially for crimes committed during the civil war, those responsible for grave violations against humanity must be held accountable for their actions."

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She reaffirmed her support for the ongoing effort to establish the two courts and pledged to continue backing the work of the Office for the Establishment of the War and Economic Crimes Court for Liberia (OWECC-L).

"As the elected representative of the people of Salala District, I will continue to support the work of Dr. Cllr. Jallah A. Barbu and the national effort to establish the War and Economic Crimes Court and the National Anti-Corruption Court," she said.

The reconciliation program also featured presentations by OWECC-L Executive Director Dr. Cllr. Jallah A. Barbu and Women NGOs Secretariat of Liberia (WONGOSOL) Executive Director Esther Davis Yango.

Speaking on "Conflict Resolution in Politics," Dr. Barbu underscored the importance of accountability and responsible leadership in sustaining peace and national development.

"The only way conflicts can truly be resolved is when individuals acknowledge their wrongdoing and accept responsibility for their actions," he said.

Barbu urged residents to engage political opponents peacefully and avoid actions that could undermine national reconciliation.

"I encourage the people of Salala District to continue engaging political opponents in a civil manner and avoid returning to the dark days of conflict," he said, adding that political accountability remains critical to Liberia's development.

Delivering a presentation on "Women's Participation in Grassroots Politics and Economic Empowerment," Yango encouraged women to take active roles in governance and community development.

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"Women deserve a special place in Liberia's democratic governance, and their rights must be protected," she said. "Women must also be involved in decision-making processes and key development initiatives to ensure they enjoy the same opportunities as men."

The event brought together local authorities, women, youth, elders and other community stakeholders as part of ongoing efforts to promote reconciliation, accountability and democratic participation in Salala District.- Press release.