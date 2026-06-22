Nigeria: Bala Mohammed Mourns As Ex-Deputy Governor Dies in Abuja

Governor Bala Mohammed has expressed deep sorrow over the demise of Arc. Audu Sule Katagun, Wazirin Katagun and former Deputy Governor of Bauchi State.

He said his death has created a vacuum in the state's political and traditional landscape.

Mohammed described Audu, who died early Monday at Nizamiye Hospital, Abuja, as a loyal and patriotic civil servant who dedicated his life to serving humanity with humility and decorum.

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The governor recalled with admiration the invaluable contributions of Katagum during his tenure as deputy governor under the administration of former Governor Mohammed Abubakar, and as Chairman of the Governing Board of the Adamu Tafawa Balewa College of Education, Kangere, in the current administration, where he demonstrated exceptional commitment to good governance, stability, and the overall development of Bauchi State.

Mohammed also emphasised that, beyond politics and public service, the deceased distinguished himself as an accomplished architectural engineer whose professional expertise contributed significantly to the physical growth and infrastructural development of Bauchi State. Through his knowledge, experience, and dedication to excellence, the governor said he played an important role in promoting sustainable development and advancing the state's environment, leaving behind enduring legacies that will continue to benefit future generations.

He further extolled the late Wazirin Katagum for his wisdom, integrity and unwavering commitment to the unity and progress of Bauchi State. Mohammed said his counsel, leadership and devotion to duty earned him respect across political, traditional, and social divides.

Mohammed urged the family, associates, the Katagum Emirate, and the entire people of Bauchi State to take solace in the exemplary life and noble accomplishments of the deceased, whose contributions to society will remain indelible in the annals of the state's history.

He extended his heartfelt condolences to the immediate family of the deceased, the Emir of Katagum, the Katagum Emirate Council, friends, associates, and all those affected by this great loss.

The governor prayed that the Almighty Allah, in His infinite mercy, would forgive the shortcomings of the departed soul, reward his good deeds and grant him eternal rest.