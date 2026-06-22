Nigeria: Kogi Varsity Student Arrested Over Alleged Cult Recruitment, Assault

A 400-level student of Prince Abubakar Audu University (PAAU), Anyigba, Kogi State, has been arrested by security operatives over alleged involvement in cult-related activities, including attempted forced initiation, assault and death threats against a fellow student.

The suspect, Adejo Elisha Ojonimi, 25, of the Department of Economics, was apprehended on Friday, June 19, 2026, by members of the Vigilante Service following a complaint by a spillover student of the Department of Food Science and Technology.

According to the complaint, Ojonimi allegedly approached the student and demanded that he join a cult group identified as the Black Axe Confraternity. The student reportedly refused, after which he was allegedly assaulted, injured and threatened with severe consequences if he failed to submit to initiation.

The victim told security authorities that the repeated threats forced him to flee his residence and remain in hiding for several days for fear of his life before he eventually reported the matter.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

University authorities said preliminary investigation confirmed that the complainant had visible injuries at the time the case was reported.

The institution added that during interrogation, the suspect reportedly admitted to aspects of the assault and threats. Further checks on his mobile phone allegedly uncovered conversations with other suspected cult members linked to a group with the slogan "Egede," said to be associated with the Black Axe Confraternity.

The university said information extracted from the phone, including details of other persons allegedly connected to the group, has been documented for further security investigation and possible administrative action.

The suspect has since been handed over to the appropriate security agency for further investigation and possible prosecution.

Vice-chancellor of the university, Professor Salisu Usman, commended the vigilance and professionalism of the security operatives and other stakeholders involved in the arrest.

He reiterated the institution's zero-tolerance stance on cultism, violence and other criminal activities within and around the university community.

Professor Usman warned students and other individuals involved in cult-related activities to stay away from the institution, stressing that the university remains committed to maintaining a safe and conducive environment for teaching, learning and research.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He also urged members of the university community, especially as second-semester examinations commence, to promptly report suspicious movements or activities that violate the institution's security guidelines, assuring them that all reports would be treated with confidentiality and seriousness.