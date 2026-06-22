Ghana: Mobilemoney Fintech Ltd Structural Split Geared Towards Strengthening Innovation - Chairperson

MobileMoney Fintech LTD (MMFL) has said its recent structural separation will enable the company to deliver faster innovation, stronger security and greater value to customers as it strengthens its position as a leading fintech business in Ghana.

Speaking after the company's Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) in Accra, the Chairperson, Ms Victoria Bright, described the completion of the separation as a major milestone in MMFL's evolution and its ambition to become a leading fintech company in Africa.

"The separation gives MMFL greater agility and operational focus. It creates the opportunity to strengthen governance, improve efficiency and accelerate initiatives that deliver meaningful value to customers while supporting long-term sustainable growth," she said.

Madam Bright said the EGM was a key step in establishing MMFL's independent governance framework, enabling shareholders to approve resolutions required for the company's continued operations, including the transition of directors into the new entity, the appointment of auditors and dividend-related resolutions.

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She said shareholders also approved the appointment of Ernst & Young as MMFL's first auditors and endorsed a shift from semi-annual to quarterly dividend payments.

The Chief Executive Officer of MMFL, Mr Shaibu Haruna, said the separation will sharpen MMFL's focus on customer needs while accelerating investment in innovation, security and service excellence.

He said MMFL's new structure would enable the company to respond more quickly to changing customer expectations and emerging opportunities in Ghana's digital financial services sector. "As an independent fintech company, we are better positioned to accelerate innovation, strengthen security, improve customer experience and develop solutions that meet the evolving needs of Ghanaians".

Mr Haruna added that MMFL posted strong first-quarter 2026 results, generating about GH¢1.7 billion in revenue, a 28.4 per cent increase year on year. He said the performance provides a strong base for continued investment in customer-focused innovation, digital infrastructure and security.

MMFL's structural separation took effect on March 31, 2026, establishing the company as an independent fintech entity with its own governance structures and shareholder engagement framework.

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The company said the move supports its long-term vision to advance financial inclusion, drive digital innovation and create sustainable value for customers, shareholders and the broader economy.

MobileMoney Fintech LTD is a private limited liability company responsible for mobile financial services. Launched in 2009, the company has more than 17 million registered subscribers. It offers a range of mobile financial services, including payment solutions, remittance, BankTech, InsurTech, and savings and loans, aimed at driving financial inclusion and economic empowerment.