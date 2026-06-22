Somalia: Clashes Erupt Near Baidoa Between SNA Forces and Fighters Loyal to Former Southwest Leader

Baidoa, Somalia — Heavy fighting broke out near the southwestern Somali city of Baidoa overnight between government forces and fighters loyal to former Southwest State president Abdiaziz Hassan Mohamed, known as Laftagareen, local sources said on Monday.

The clashes reportedly began after forces aligned with Laftagareen attacked a checkpoint guarding access to the city, the temporary capital of Southwest State. Witnesses said the exchange, involving heavy and light weapons, lasted for a short period before subsiding.

Local residents said both sides suffered casualties, although no official toll was immediately available.

The violence comes amid political tensions following recent changes in Southwest State, where federal government forces took control from the previous administration led by Laftagareen. The shift has reportedly split security forces, with some joining the new authorities while others remaining loyal to the former leadership.

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Political divisions have deepened since the recent election in Baidoa of Sheikh Aden Mohamed Nur, known as Madoobe, as the new leader of Southwest State.

Supporters of the former administration have rejected the outcome of the vote and previously vowed to launch what they described as an operation to "liberate" Baidoa, where government forces are currently deployed.

Although calm had returned to the city by Monday, residents said security forces remained active around the scene of the clashes amid fears that tensions could flare up again.

Neither the federal government nor representatives of Laftagareen had immediately commented on the fighting.