Nigeria: Adepoju Questions Osimhen's Leadership Quality to Captain Super Eagles

Former Super Eagles midfielder, Mutiu Adepoju believes Victor Osimhen has not yet shown the qualities needed to become captain of Nigeria's national team, despite the striker's outstanding achievements in a Super Eagles shirt.

The decision to name a new Nigeria captain surfaced after long-serving leaders William Troost-Ekong and Ahmed Musa stepped away from international football before the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations. Their departures left head coach Eric Chelle with the task of appointing a new permanent captain for a squad filled with experienced stars.

The Galatasaray forward is one of the team's most influential figures, both in the dressing room and on the pitch, and has established himself as Nigeria's leading attacking force over the past several years.

However, Chelle eventually handed the captain's armband to Wilfred Ndidi, while Osimhen and Moses Simon were named vice-captains. Osimhen still had opportunities to lead the team, captaining Nigeria in AFCON matches against Uganda and Morocco when Ndidi was unavailable.

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Although many supporters believed Osimhen's status as Nigeria's biggest star made him the natural choice for captaincy, Adepoju insists leadership demands far more than football ability. When asked whether Osimhen should lead the Super Eagles, the former midfielder was clear in his assessment.

"Leadership requires more than talent," Adepoju said via PM Parrot. "A captain must possess playing quality, leadership ability, emotional control, and the capacity to represent and unite the team both on and off the pitch. Anyone who cannot tolerate others or control their behaviour cannot effectively lead."

Adepoju pointed to the reported disagreement between Osimhen and Ademola Lookman during the 2025 AFCON as an example of why he feels the striker still has room to grow as a leader.

"Everyone may have their own perspective, but I did not approve of the way Victor Osimhen reacted. He should have controlled his emotions. The teammate involved, Ademola Lookman, had even provided him with two assists in that match.

"Situations like that should not escalate on the field, as both players could have been sent off. Disagreements should be settled in the dressing room."

The former midfielder, who famously scored in Nigeria's memorable 3-2 victory over Spain at the 1998 FIFA World Cup in France, acknowledged Osimhen's qualities but stressed the need for greater discipline.

"He is a passionate and determined fighter on the pitch, always eager to score. However, beyond those qualities, he must remain calm and disciplined. Players are role models, and younger generations are watching."

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Despite Adepoju's reservations about his leadership credentials, Osimhen's impact on the national team remains undeniable. Since making his senior debut in June 2017, the striker has scored 35 goals in 46 appearances, making him Nigeria's second-highest goalscorer of all time.

His tally leaves him only two goals behind the late Rashidi Yekini's long-standing national record of 37 goals. Osimhen's international journey has included a bronze medal at AFCON 2019, a runners-up finish at AFCON 2023, and another impressive tournament campaign at AFCON 2025, where he contributed four goals and two assists.