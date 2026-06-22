Nigeria: 10th Chief Nkwoji Memorial Golf Tournament Holds Today in Aba

The 10th edition of Chief Mike Nkworji (OKPATAOZUORA) Memorial Golf Tournament will tee off today, June 20, 2026 at the Aba Sports Club 1926 Golf Section, Aba, Abia State.

Over 200 amateur golfers across the country and beyond, as well as professionals are teeing off at the tournament. Ladies Handicap 29-36 and Professional Golfers played yesterday while others will play today at the golf tournament instituted to honour the late Nkwoji, a philanthropist and exemplary humanist. His wife Iyom Ongodi, and son Obi who are ardent golfers are also participating.

The memorial event is being organised by the golf section of the club under the leadership of the new Captain, Sir Bona Anyadiaso in collaboration with the family of the late Chief Nkwoji who have continued the philanthropy of their late father.

The tournament will tee off between 7am and 10am, just as the day's activities will culminate with the symbolic hole 19 event scheduled for 3pm while winners will be presented with trophies and other prizes.

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According to the organisers of the tournament, "After his passing away 10 years ago, the family has continued to brighten his legacy in the golf community.

"As evidenced by motorised tractor donation, the caddy house with food vendors court, annual sponsorship of this tournament and many other philanthropic moves.

"The tournament aims to celebrate the legacy of Chief Nkwoji and promote golf development in Aba and beyond. Chief Mike, who is the sponsor of hole number one, was instrumental to building the greens of the club, as well as the magnificent club house, among other notable projects still visible in the club.

The 10th edition is expected to attract top professionals, club members, and golf enthusiasts across the region. It will feature all categories of golfers.